Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, November 13, 2024. The following report was written by our liver coverage partner, Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (NOVEMBER 13, 2024): BRIDGEPORT, CT.

We shoot inside the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, CT. as Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness welcome us to this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Christian Cage & Hangman Page vs. Jay White & Juice Robinson

The familiar sounds of Christian Cage's theme hits and out comes "The Patriarchy" with his clipboard and contract in-hand. His tag-team partner for tonight's opening contest, Hangman Page, makes his way out next.

After the heel duo settle inside the squared circle, we hear the catchy-ass entrance tune for the Bang Bang Gang, and out comes "Switchblade" Jay White and "The Stray Bullet" Juice Robinson for scheduled tag-team action. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one.

Hangman Page and Jay White kick things off for their respective teams. Hangman slaps a side head lock on White, who shucks him off and sends him into the ropes. Hangman stumbles and limps, selling his knee straight out of the gate in this one, which the commentators hard-sell on the broadcast.

White goes to work on Page, but eventually walks into a back-elbow from the "Hangman," which sends him crashing to the canvas. As Hangman begins following up in his own corner, Christian Cage tags himself in. Page gives Cage an unpleasant glance as the two switch spots and "The Patriarchy" goes to work on White.

Cage's offensive lead doesn't last long, however, as White gets to his corner and tags in Robinson. Robinson hits the ring and looks for a test of strength with Cage, who ignores the request and blasts him in the bread-basket with a big boot. Cage and Hangman hit some double-team offense on Robinson and chucks him to the floor.

As Robinson struggles to get up on the floor, Cage distracts the referee, allowing Nick Wayne to sneak in a cheap shot, blasting Robinson with a big kick as Mama Wayne and Kip Sabian watch on. Back inside the ring, Page continues to deliver punishment to Robinson as he and Cage settle into a comfortable offensive lead.

Moments later, Robinson is on the floor again where once more Nick Wayne looks to get physically involved. As he measures a cheap shot, he is surprised from behind as HOOK appears in the crowd and chokes Wayne from behind from the other side of the barricade. He yanks Wayne over the barricade and drags him out through the crowd to the back.

Back inside the ring, Page and White end up as the legal two men in the ring, trading explosive chops as the crowd once again comes to life. White hits a dragon-screw on the knee of Page. Cage comes into the ring, but White sends him to his butt as well. He hits a DDT on Page and then counters a Killswitch attempt from Cage into another DDT.

After some more back-and-forth action, we see the Left Hand of God by Robinson rock Cage hard as White takes him to the outside for a Blade Runner. Back in the ring, Robinson is dropped to the mat by Page, thanks to interference by Mother Wayne. A shot to the head with Cage’s contract by Kip Sabian followed up by a Dead Eye from Hangman ends this one.

Winners: Christian Cage & Hangman Page

Will Ospreay Calls Out Kyle Fletcher

After the commentators run down the updated lineup for AEW Full Gear 2024, as well as more action scheduled for tonight's show, we head backstage where Renee Paquette is standing by with Mercedes Mone and Kamille. Mone tells Bridgeport to say hello to their CEO.

Renee asks about the champ and Kamille attempting to hit Kris Statlander with a car, but Mercedes says it’s not her fault Kamille can’t drive. She goes on to run down Statlander, insisting she will beat Kris at Full Gear to retain her title.

As she starts to walk away Moné sees Kris approaching, calling for Kamille to intervene…but she gets sent into one way, and then driven through another. The two get after it in a chaotic scene, and then we cut to a video package promoting the AEW November To Remember tour.

Following a commercial time out, the show returns to the sight of Tony Schiavone standing in the ring with a microphone in-hand. Schiavone welcomes Will Ospreay to the ring to speak. Ospreay heads to the ring to a big reaction from the crowd.

Schiavone brings up what has been going on with his former longtime friend turned enemy Kyle Fletcher and The Don Callis Family. Ospreay addresses what has been going on and then calls out Fletcher. Fletcher makes his way out by himself to a ton of boos.

Fletcher says everyone told him not to come out here alone, but he had to show it, and insists he's not going to try anything. Ospreay says he knows better because he's been on the other side. He says he's probably got something hidden behind him. Fletcher gives up a screwdriver he had on his person as he enters the ring.

The two begin airing out their past issues and pent up frustrations. Fletcher's primary beef is that Ospreay is egotistical and was grooming Fletcher to be a Will Ospreay clone. He calls Ospreay a selfish hypocrite. Fletcher says he's doing what Ospreay would've done.

Ospreay takes issue with that, saying he did stab Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega in the back. Before he did that, however, he was a multiple-time Best of Super Junior winner. He lists other accomplishments and accolades and then questions what Fletcher did. Not United Empire. Not Aussie Open. What has Fletcher done.

Ospreay says Fletcher was originally claiming to be nothing like Ospreay but says now he's claiming he only did what he knew Ospreay would do before he could do it. Ospreay tells Fletcher to pick a lane. Fletcher calls out Ospreay for a one-on-one showdown at AEW Full Gear 2024.

Ospreay says there it is. He says Fletcher wants his 15 minutes of fame. He says around these parts, they call him Mr. Pay-Per-View. He brings up having five star match after five star match. He says his challenge is accepted. He talks about watching with his 6-year old son as he shaved his head.

He talks about the Tiger Driver that Fletcher hit him with, and his arm issues and how he couldn't feel his son holding his hand. He says Fletcher is responsible for that. Fletcher makes one quick comment and then we see Lance Archer and Brian Cage show up to join Fletcher. Ospreay says he knew it, but has friends of his own. Mark Davis and Powerhouse Hobbs show up.

Falls Count Anywhere

"The Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer vs. Roderick Strong

All six guys begin a wild brawl. Ospreay and Fletcher end up on the floor brawling all the way to the back. Roderick Strong's theme begins playing. Archer hears it, and knowing he has a match scheduled against him, begins walking up the ramp to meet him at the entrance tunnel.

Instead, Strong comes up from behind Archer and blasts him with a kendo stick. Archer fights back and puts Strong through a table. He goes for a cover in this Falls Count Anywhere match, but Strong kicks out. We head to another commercial break on that note.

When the show returns, we see Strong bashing Archer's head into the barricade over and over again. He turns to acknowledge the crowd, but is blasted with a big shot from "The Machine" Brian Cage. Cage takes him into the crowd and hoists him up for a power bomb.

Archer goes to join him, but Strong fights it off just as Mike Bennett and Matt Taven hit the scene and help out with the numbers disadvantage. After some more back-and-forth action with all of the guys, we work to the finish, which sees Strong pick up the win.

Winner: Roderick Strong

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Adam Cole

Once the match wraps up, Strong gets on the mic and yells "MAX!" Strong talks about MJF and the deal they have, as well as Adam Cole, requiring three consecutive wins to get a fight with him. As he continues talking, he is attacked by Konosuke Takeshita.

As this continues, Adam Cole runs out to make the save. Cole and Takeshita are scheduled for a match, and they collide and the bell sounds. As Cole takes the early offensive lead in this first-ever singles showdown against Takeshita, the show heads into another mid-match commercial break.

When we return, things come to a conclusion after a few more minutes of action, with Takeshita sneaking a pre-hidden Dynamite Diamond Ring on his finger while on the floor. He lands the KO shot for the pin.

MJF is shown laughing while watching on a monitor from the same location he's been at for the past few weeks. After the match, Takeshita is still in the ring, when Strong runs back out and attacks him.

Takeshita looks to knock his block off with the Dynamite Diamond Ring as well, until Kyle O'Reilly runs out with a steel chair in-hand. Takeshita heads to the back, but is blasted by Ricochet, who takes a good look at the AEW International Championship. Cole recovers and is standing with Strong, but O'Reilly isn't ready to be buddy-buddy yet, and walks off by himself.

Winner: Konosuke Takeshita

Jon Moxley & The Death-Riders Seize TBS

We see a truck pull up outside and out pops Marina Shafir, Jon Moxley and company. We head to a break. When we return, Jon Moxley's theme hits and out he comes with his Death-Riders. They take control of a cameraman. Mox gets on the mic and addresses Orange Cassidy.

Mox talks about what he's going to do to him at AEW Full Gear 2024. He talks about his hand being forced. Mox continues to talk, boasting about having the AEW World Championship and the power, when he is cut off by the familiar sounds of Orange Cassidy's theme.

Out comes "The Freshly Squeezed" one. He stops and before he says anything, out comes Mark Briscoe and Rocky Romero of The Conglomeration behind him. Cassidy starts. "Hello." He tells Mox he believes that he can do everything he says he's going to do. He talks about the AEW World Championship and how it is the power.

He says Mox holds it and they could fight all over the building, the parking lot or catering, but the only way to become AEW World Champion is by wrestling. He says he's pretty good, too. "I beat you ...remember that?" He tells Mox that they're going to wrestle at AEW Full Gear 2024 and he's going to beat him -- again, and "take the power back."

He mentions Mox talking about how they're playing chess. Cassidy says there are still a few pawns he needs to get rid of. He addresses Wheeler Yuta. He tells him they're going to wrestle next week and he's going to remove the pawn that positions him to take out the king.

Mox says if Cassidy wants Yuta next week, we'll see if he has the guts to pull the trigger on someone he called a friend. He says on November 23, "abandon all hope." His theme hits again and off he goes through the crowd with Shafir. As Mox, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta and Shafir make their way through the crowd to an exit area with a balcony, we see someone leap off the top of the balcony and splash onto all of them.

Up pops Darby Allin, the leaper. He brawls with them. The camera shot switches to Excalibur on commentary. He stalls for a few seconds and then the camera shot switches to show Mox and Shafir enter a vehicle and begin to drive away. The truck stops as Darby Allin is in the back somehow. He pops out and out comes Castagnoli to deal with him.

He slams him into a nearby garage door and leaves him laying. He heads back to the truck. As he re-enters the vehicle and closes the door, we see Yuta hop into the bed in the back and tell them, "Go go go!" Off the truck drives just as Cassidy catches up to the scene and watches them pull away. He turns to check on Darby as the wild and chaotic segment comes to an end.

ROH Title Match, Continental Classic To Begin In Two Weeks

Excalibur talks us through highlights of the Chris Jericho vs. Mark Briscoe rematch for the ROH World Championship, and what happened with Tomohiro Ishii afterwards. We shoot backstage to Renee Paquette, who is standing by with "The Learning Tree" trio.

She brings up Ishii calling Jericho out for an ROH title shot in two weeks on Dynamite. After some words from Big Bill, we hear Jericho belittle Ishii, reminding him that he used to be a young-boy looking up to Jericho, carrying his bags and shaving his back in the shower when he was a rookie.

He accepts Ishii's challenge and vows to teach him a lesson that he'll never forget. "Thanks guys!" says a smiling, jovial Jericho to wrap up the backstage promo segment. A graphic then flashes on the screen as Excalibur promotes the start of the AEW Continental Classic Tournament in two weeks as well.

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. Penelope Ford

Back inside the Total Mortgage Arena, we hear the familiar sounds of Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.'s theme music. Out comes the AEW original for scheduled one-on-one action in the AEW women's division.

After she settles inside the squared circle, the entrance tune for her opponent, fellow AEW original Penelope Ford, hits. Ford settles in the ring and the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running.

Baker takes the early offensive lead. After a few minutes of action, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the match continues. When we return, Ford is controlling things in the ring.

The commentators mention that we will hear from Mina Shirakawa after this match wraps up. Meanwhile, Baker starts to fight back into competitive form. Ford gives her one final late scare, but then Baker takes over for the win. Afterwards, Serena Deeb comes out and stares down Baker.

Winner: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

Swerve Strickland vs. Lio Rush

Backstage, Renee Paquette is standing by with the returning Mina Shirakawa. She is giddy and excited, as always, and talks about how she's going to be at AEW Collision to watch Mariah May against Anna Jay. Harley Cameron walks up and challenges Mina. The two shake their boobs, literally, and confirm the bout for this week's show.

Inside the arena, out comes Lio Rush and Swerve Strickland, the latter of whom is accompanied by Prince Nana. The bell sounds and Rush and Swerve get things officially off-and-running with our next match of the evening. Swerve and Rush put on an athletic display straight out of the gate.

The two match each other step-for-step, as the commentators continue putting over how well the two know each other following their storied history together earlier in their respective careers. On the floor, Swerve takes control of the offense. Back in the ring, Swerve heads to the top, but Rush kicks the ropes and crotches Swerve.

Swerve crashes and burns out on the floor at ringside. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as this match continues. When the show returns, we see Rush continue to dominate on offense for a couple of minutes. He hits a wild poisonrana on the floor and follows up with a tope suicida dive through the ropes.

Back inside the ring, Rush comes off the top rope with a frog splash for a super close two-count. Out of nowhere, Swerve takes back over and very quickly finishes things off for the win.

Winner: Swerve Strickland

Bobby Lashley Gives Swerve Strickland An "All Mighty" Ass-Whoopin'

Prince Nana dances around like a jackass as his theme hits again, and then hands Swerve a microphone. Swerve says ever since he returned, people seem to want to go at the former AEW World Champion and most dangerous man in AEW. He says Lio Rush tried and got put down.

Swerve says Shelton Benjamin arrived in AEW and tried to make a name off of him, and he got put down, too. He talks about Bobby Lashley, and as he does, out comes The Hurt Syndicate's MVP and Lashley. MVP verbally blasts Swerve, primarily to distract him, as Benjamin appears in the ring behind him and attacks him.

Lashley makes his way down and joins in on the fun. "The All Mighty" proceeds to manhandle Swerve as Benjamin has Nana backed into a corner and kept from getting involved. MVP chokes Nana with his cane and makes him watch as Lashley continues to ragdoll Swerve all over the ring. He slaps his full nelson finisher on Swerve and cranks away as Swerve goes out.

"The Alll Mighty" isn't satisfied with that, however, as he releases Swerve as a ton of security make their way out. Benjamin and MVP head out to stop security from getting any closer to the ring. As they do, Lashley snatches up Nana and ragdolls him too, sending him into the corner with a vengeance. Lashley and The Hurt Syndicate walk off.

Julia Hart's Return Is Coming Soon ...

Backstage, Renee Paquette is standing by with Jamie Hayter. AEW's Becky Lynch talks about her win over Penelope Ford last week and is asked what is next. She says that is a question on everybody's lips. She said she did what she said she was going to do last week, and now she's gonna continue doing what she says.

She's back to right some wrongs from the past. For right now, she thinks she's coming after one thing. Before she can say what it is, the lights go out. We cut to a horror movie style vignette of Julia Hart in bed with a white shirt on that has blood spots on it. Her phone rings. She picks it up.

"Julia ..it's time to come home." Julia sees the cord to the phone isn't plugged into anything. She starts freaking out in a mirror and runs water as she slowly transforms into The House of Black horror-movie version of herself that we are familiar with. She puts her trademark black hat on. We head to another commercial break.

AEW Full Gear Contender Series

The House Of Black vs. FTR

It's main event time!

When we return, Private Party's theme hits and out comes the AEW World Tag-Team Champions. They will get a close look at the scheduled main event for tonight, which is an AEW Full Gear Contender Series match, as The House of Black and FTR will do battle to see which team joins them and The Outrunners and one other team in the title tilt at the upcoming pay-per-view.

The House of Black's theme hits and out comes The Kings of The Black Throne duo of Malakai Black and Brody King. After they settle inside the squared circle, the lights come back on and their music dies down. The entrance tune for their opponents hits and out comes the FTR duo of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.

After the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running, we see King and Harwood kick things off for their respective teams. King takes the early offensive lead and taunts Harwood. Wheeler tags in to try his chances at the big man. As the action continues, we head into a mid-match commercial break.

When the show returns, the commentators point out that with it being three minutes past the 10 o'clock hour, we are officially in overtime this week. The action in this one begins to pick up, with FTR finally starting to show signs of life. They begin fighting back in competitive form as the Bridgeport crowd comes to life in the background.

Excalibur begins giving some new updates for matches now made official for next week's AEW Dynamite, such as Claudio Castagnoli vs. Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy vs. Wheeler Yuta. Harwood hits a big superplex on King, but when Wheeler goes to follow up with a splash off the ropes, Black hits the ring and cuts him off.

FTR hit the Shatter Machine but Harwood struggles to turn King over for the pin. He does and covers him, but Black yanks him out to the floor at the count of two to break things up. On the ring apron outside of the ring ropes, Harwood and Wheeler hit a spiked piledriver to Black. King takes them both out with a dive that sends them all to the floor.

King brings a lifeless Harwood back in the ring and turns him inside-out with a lariat. He goes right in for the follow-up cover, but Harwood kicks out. King picks Harwood up and blasts him with another lariat, but again only gets two-and-a-half on the follow-up pin attempt.

Fans chant "Fight Forever" as this high stakes tag-team tilt continues. King slaps a sleeper on Harwood. Harwood is already out. King squeezes away at the already unconscious Harwood, and the referee calls it off. The House of Black team of Malakai Black and Brody King win.

With the win, they now join The Outrunners and one other team yet to be determined in the four-way AEW World Tag-Team Championship match against Private Party at AEW Full Gear 2024 on November 23. FTR and The House of Black shake hands, and that's how this week's show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winners and ADVANCING to AEW Full Gear tag title match: The House of Black