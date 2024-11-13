WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jake Hager Opens Up About AEW Departure, Plans for Future Career

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 13, 2024

In an interview with Stories with Bradshaw and Brisco (via Fightful), Jake Hager revealed that his AEW contract expired in June, but he is keen on finding a way to remain on camera. Hager made waves last week after calling AEW President Tony Khan a “communist” and alleging that Khan threatened his job over his political views.

Hager shared: “It’s interesting. I’m excited to find out. My contract expired with AEW in June. I just left them. I’m currently working independents. I’m 42 and I think it’s time to, I don’t know, I want to find a way to be home more with my kids. I’m looking into more business opportunities. Construction, rental properties. I’d love to sit down with you, John, and get some pointers about announcing and maybe stay on camera that way. Really, just doing what I can. I’ve had a great career, very blessed to have that career. Now, it’s easier. The pressure is off. Just trying to be a good dad and good example for my kids.”


