Tony D’Angelo to Face Brooks Jensen on WWE NXT Next Week

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 13, 2024

Next Tuesday night, "The Don of NXT" will be in action.

WWE has confirmed an additional match for next week's episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network, which will air on Wednesday.

WWE.com shared the following announcement today, revealing that WWE NXT North American Champion Tony D’Angelo will face Brooks Jensen in a non-title bout on the November 19 episode of the show:

Tony D’Angelo collides with Brooks Jensen

After a tense faceoff at the restaurant owned by NXT North American Champion Tony D’Angelo, Brooks Jensen will contend against The Don of NXT.

Jensen will seek to secure a chance to become NXT North American Champion for himself and Shawn Spears.

Can Jensen get himself one step closer to glory?

Also scheduled for the November 19th edition of the weekly two-hour NXT on CW primetime Tuesday night program:

- Continuation of the Men’s and Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying matches

- Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis & Karmen Petrovic vs. Dion Lennox & Brinley Reece

- NXT Title No. 1 Contender Match: Andre Chase vs. Ridge Holland (Chase U may split following a loss by Chase)