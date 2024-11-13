WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Matt Riddle Doubts He’ll Be Goldberg’s Final Opponent

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 13, 2024

Matt Riddle isn’t optimistic about being Bill Goldberg’s final opponent.

Goldberg recently announced that 2025 will mark his long-awaited WWE retirement match. When asked if he’d like to face Goldberg, Riddle responded, “I don’t think he wants to step up to the plate.”

Riddle also addressed his past beef with Goldberg, which stemmed from Riddle’s comments about Goldberg being unsafe and claiming he could defeat him in a real fight. “We’ve talked. We had a discussion on a flight from Saudi after a Crown Jewel event. There’s no bad blood now. He understands where I was coming from, and I understand where he’s coming from.”

Riddle added, “If you fought in UFC and now you’re in WWE, what am I supposed to do, forget my whole career? I can stretch like 98 percent of people.”

Goldberg, who has hinted at facing World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, commented on his retirement match, saying, “We know who the frontrunner is, but no date, no time.”

Riddle most recently performed for MLW at Lucha Apocalypto, teaming with Satoshi Kojima in a tag match against Minoru Suzuki & Ikuro Kwon.

For more, check out Riddle’s full appearance on the Barstool Sports podcast.


