Rob Van Dam Suggests Vince McMahon's 2006 ECW Revival Had Hidden Intentions

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Rob Van Dam shared insights into Vince McMahon's intentions behind the 2006 revival of the ECW brand. Van Dam reflected on the mixed messages he perceived during that time, suggesting that WWE's approach might have hinted at a desire to redefine or even diminish the legacy of ECW.

“When WWE brought ECW back, there were several times that could have been taken as evidence that they were just bringing it back to destroy it,” Van Dam recalled. “I mean, Vince [McMahon] was wearing the belt, and they changed all the OGs with The New Breed… To me, they were making a statement there, and I know Vince didn’t like it when the fans would chant ECW during his shows when some of us [that] are represented were in the ring.”