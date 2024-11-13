Rob Van Dam Suggests Vince McMahon's 2006 ECW Revival Had Hidden Intentions

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Rob Van Dam shared insights into Vince McMahon's intentions behind the 2006 revival of the ECW brand. Van Dam reflected on the mixed messages he perceived during that time, suggesting that WWE's approach might have hinted at a desire to redefine or even diminish the legacy of ECW.
“When WWE brought ECW back, there were several times that could have been taken as evidence that they were just bringing it back to destroy it,” Van Dam recalled. “I mean, Vince [McMahon] was wearing the belt, and they changed all the OGs with The New Breed… To me, they were making a statement there, and I know Vince didn’t like it when the fans would chant ECW during his shows when some of us [that] are represented were in the ring.”
⚡ Dutch Mantell Fires Back at Dave Meltzer Over Comments on GoFundMe Support from Tony Khan
Earlier this month, it was reported that former WWE personality Dutch Mantell has been grappling with significant health and financial chall [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 13, 2024 04:25PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com