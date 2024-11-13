Preview of Tonight's AEW Dynamite Live from Bridgeport, CT

It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …
All Elite Wrestling returns tonight with another action-packed episode of AEW Dynamite, live at 8/7c on TBS from the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut.
Below is the official lineup for the November 13 edition of AEW Dynamite:
Jon Moxley makes his presence felt on TBS
Bobby Lashley addresses the AEW audience
Will Ospreay speaks on his future
Jamie Hayter takes the mic
Mina Shirakawa arrives on AEW Dynamite
Britt Baker goes head-to-head with Penelope Ford
Lio Rush takes on Swerve Strickland
Adam Cole faces off against Konosuke Takeshita
Falls Count Anywhere: Roderick Strong vs. Lance Archer
AEW Full Gear Contenders Series: House of Black vs. FTR
Jay White & Juice Robinson team up against Hangman Page & Christian Cage
#AEWDynamite is LIVE and STACKED tonight with just over a week until #AEWFullGear! Don’t miss any of the action LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/RxEpWrZe38— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 13, 2024
