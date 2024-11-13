WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Preview of Tonight's AEW Dynamite Live from Bridgeport, CT

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 13, 2024

It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns tonight with another action-packed episode of AEW Dynamite, live at 8/7c on TBS from the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Below is the official lineup for the November 13 edition of AEW Dynamite:

Jon Moxley makes his presence felt on TBS

Bobby Lashley addresses the AEW audience

Will Ospreay speaks on his future

Jamie Hayter takes the mic

Mina Shirakawa arrives on AEW Dynamite

Britt Baker goes head-to-head with Penelope Ford

Lio Rush takes on Swerve Strickland

Adam Cole faces off against Konosuke Takeshita

Falls Count Anywhere: Roderick Strong vs. Lance Archer

AEW Full Gear Contenders Series: House of Black vs. FTR

Jay White & Juice Robinson team up against Hangman Page & Christian Cage


