WWE Raw Viewership See Increase on November 11, 2024

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 13, 2024

The ratings for the November 11, 2024, episode of WWE RAW have been released.

Monday night’s show garnered a 0.49 rating in the crucial 18-49 demographic, drawing in 1.564 million viewers.

In comparison, last week’s episode scored a 0.42 demo rating and attracted 1.465 million viewers.

RAW faced tough competition as it went head-to-head with the Miami Dolphins vs. Los Angeles Rams game on ESPN, which earned a 3.38 demo rating and 12.1 million viewers.

So far in 2024, WWE RAW has averaged a 0.544 demo rating and 1.676 million viewers.

#wwe #raw #ratings

