WWE Raw Viewership See Increase on November 11, 2024

The ratings for the November 11, 2024, episode of WWE RAW have been released.
Monday night’s show garnered a 0.49 rating in the crucial 18-49 demographic, drawing in 1.564 million viewers.
In comparison, last week’s episode scored a 0.42 demo rating and attracted 1.465 million viewers.
RAW faced tough competition as it went head-to-head with the Miami Dolphins vs. Los Angeles Rams game on ESPN, which earned a 3.38 demo rating and 12.1 million viewers.
So far in 2024, WWE RAW has averaged a 0.544 demo rating and 1.676 million viewers.
⚡ WWE NXT Results (November 12, 2024)
Featured below are complete WWE NXT results from Tuesday, November 12, 2024. The following report is from Rajah.com, our live coverage partn [...]— Patrick A Ganczewski Nov 13, 2024 03:24AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com