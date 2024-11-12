IZW Champion Evan Daniels on Defending Title Against "Dolph Ziggler" Nic Nemeth at Looks that Kill, WWE's ID Program, more

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Wrestling Epicenter

Evan Daniels

11/12/2024

James Walsh



Evan "Main Event" Daniels is an Arizona wrestling mainstay who has grown into one of the best local talents there is. In fact, he is currently the IZW Impact Zone Wrestling Champion and will be defending his championship against the former "Show Off" Dolph Ziggler, Nic Nemeth in a 4 way match on Saturday, November 16th as IZW presents Looks that Kill from Phoenix, Arizona!

Impact Zone Wrestling is Arizona's longest lasting independent promotion with roots that go back to the turn of the century. While the Arizona indy market has certainly grown in a big way since the 2000's, IZW has remained at the top of the heap!

For more imformation on IZW, check out https://www.facebook.com/izwwrestlingaz!

EVAN DANIELS:

On defending his IZW World Title against Nick Nemeth, Thugnificent, & Bryce Saturn:

"My thoughts are that I'm very, very excited for this match. I'm excited to take on Thugnificent who is the longest reigning IZW Champion of all time, Bruce Saturn who has been a thron in my side and I can't get him off me like an annoying fly but he is a true up and comer and has already held gold, and, of course, Nic Nemeth who I'm really looking forward to sharing a ring with and proving that I'm just as good as if not better than."

On the growth of Arizona Wrestling:

"I'm just glad to be a part of it. When i started about 10 years ago or so, there really was not a lot of wrestling out here. We had the one training school and that was about it. But, as the years have gone on, there has been a lot of good new promotions come up in Arizona and I think it is because of how popular professional wrestling is in our state. It is a good thing!"

On falling in love with pro wrestling:

"I was born in Europe - Serbia. I moved to the United States in 1995 when I was about 5 or 6. My grandmother had already settled in and she was a big wrestling fan. So, when she'd put it on the TV, my brother and I would come around and watch it with her. Ever since then, I've been absolutely fascinated with pro wrestling. But, growing up seeing all of these superhero type guys, you never think you can be one of them. You just look up to them so much that it seems so far out of grasp! (laughs) I started doing stuff with my friends, backyards and fooling around. But, I felt I got good enough so I went and followed the proper steps to get into this world and get professionally trained. So, wrestling has been in my life ever since I moved to the United States."

On his time with Championship Wrestling from Arizona / The United Wrestling Network:

"It is a great company and they have nothing but professionals working there. The transition from working regular wrestling matches to being on TV is very different, almost night and day. You have to be very cautious. There is a lot mroe moving parts to navigate. But, they also brought me out to Hollywood for their sister company, the United Wrestling Network. They always treated me well. It is a good company."

On the status of Championship Wrestling/United Wrestling Network:

"I don't think they're doing a lot right now, kind of laying low."

On Impact Zone Wrestling being the longest lasting independent in the area with Navajo Warrior:

"Absolutely. It is a great place to be. I don't think Steve (Navajo Warrior) gets enough credit. He certainly has looked out for me and gotten me some opportunities I probably would not have gotten without him. I did a match for WWE on 205 Live and I did a couple of matches for AEW. I don't think those happen without Steve. I don't think he gets enough credit."

On if he has goals to get signed by a major promotion:

"I think the goal of every wrestler is to make a living doing this. I would love to get signed by one of the major promotions - I don't really have a preference on which one. I just want to keep bettering myself and seeing where this journey takes me. If anybody tells you that isn't their goal, they're just doing this for fun."

On the new WWE ID Program:

"If you look at their top stars, most of them have been independent wrestlers. So, they know there is a lot of potential on the indies. At any moment, they canf ind the next guy that could carry their company into the next 5, 10 years. I know they love to cover their bases and leave no stone unturned. So, this is a way of taking every opportunity they can to find that next guy."

Word associations on his opponents on Saturday night:

Bryce Saturn: "Oh man, I've seen him grow both in the ring and outside of it. He's changed up his physique, putting in the work. I think he has a bright future. But, in the current moment, I am the guy. So, he can keep trying and he can keep being that thorn in my side. Maybe one day, it will be his time. But, that day is not today."

Thugnificent: "He's another guy I've seen from the very beginning. He used to be a referee for my matches. I'd see him do all this crazy acrobatic stuff. I knew he'd be great. but, he got there very quickly. He's gotten very good so fast but, but just like Bryce Saturn, he's not going to beat me. We've already seen that. So, lets keep that in the past."

Nic Nemeth: "I'vWjem O startede been a fan of him for a very long time. When I started wrestling, I based a lot of my style off of him. I'd study him and how he moved. So now, getting to get in the ring with him, I'm really looking forward to testing myself. But, the way I look at it, he's the new guy coming in to IZW. I'm not planning on losing to him either! I plan on showing everybody in the crowd, which will be a lot of people, a sell out, what I'm all about and furthering my career."