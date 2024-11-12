Francine Explains Why She Didn’t Referee at NXT’s 2300 Arena Show

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Francine could have had a more prominent role at NXT's 2300 Arena show on November 6, but her participation was limited due to personal reasons.

WWE brought several ECW legends for the event, held at the former ECW Arena, including Bubba Ray Dudley, D-Von Dudley, Nunzio, Dawn Marie, Rhyno, and Rob Van Dam. Francine made a brief appearance in the crowd.

Speaking on her Eyes Up Here podcast, Francine shared that she was contacted about appearing on the show weeks before the event. She recounted the conversation with John Cone from WWE Talent Relations:

“‘Hi Francine, this is John Cone from WWE Talent Relations. We crossed paths back in 2006 when I was a referee for the relaunch of ECW. I have something I want to run by you if you have a minute.’”

Francine asked for details, and Cone explained that NXT was planning a show at the 2300 Arena. He then offered her the role of special referee for a match involving NXT talents Jaida Parker and Lola Vice:

“‘NXT will be running a show at the ECW Arena. We’d like to know if you would be available to be the special guest referee for one of the matches?’” Francine recalled. “It would be with the NXT talent Jaida Parker and Lola Vice.”

After discussing the opportunity with her husband, Francine reflected on her past surgeries and the physical demands of the role. She explained why she ultimately decided to sit in the crowd instead of refereeing:

“I then talked to my husband, and he said, ‘Did you not forget about the five surgeries you’ve had on your abdominal?’ ‘Well, yeah.’ ‘Do you really think you can be quick enough with the way these girls work?’ These girls are good, and they can work,” she said. “‘Do you think you can get down and get the false finishes and run around?’ I was like, for me, because my core is so weak, just lifting myself up and getting into the ring is slow. I was like, ‘I guess I’m not going to be able to do it.’”

Francine contacted Cone the next day to explain the situation, and Cone suggested an alternative. As a result, Francine appeared in the crowd while Dawn Marie stepped in as the referee for the match between Lola Vice and Jaida Parker.