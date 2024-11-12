AEW Collision Reportedly Set for Hammerstein Ballroom Debut on December 21

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

AEW Collision is set to make its debut at the legendary Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on Saturday, December 21, 2024, according to Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast. This show will air live from the venue, just one day after Ring of Honor's Final Battle event is reportedly scheduled for December 20. If this plan comes to fruition, it will mark the first AEW event ever held at the Hammerstein Ballroom.

The Hammerstein Ballroom has long been a staple of New York's pro wrestling scene, hosting numerous events for promotions like ROH and ECW over the years. Game Changer Wrestling is also set to hold an event there in January 2025.

Tony Khan, speaking to SportsGrid in July, expressed interest in AEW or ROH running the Hammerstein, calling it a “very interesting idea.” Although Khan has never personally visited the venue, he has watched shows from there on television and finds it a “really cool looking room.”