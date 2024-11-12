WWE Unveils Official Poster for Survivor Series: WarGames 2024

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE has unveiled the official poster for Survivor Series: WarGames 2024, revealing the first matches for the highly anticipated event. Paul "Triple H" Levesque shared the poster today, highlighting the Bloodline civil war that will headline the show. In the men’s WarGames match, Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Sami Zayn, and a partner to be announced will take on Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and their fifth partner.

The teams were seen searching for their fifth members on Raw last night, with Seth Rollins turning down both sides' offers.

This marks the third consecutive year that WarGames will headline Survivor Series. The match, created by Dusty Rhodes in 1987 for Jim Crockett Promotions, was previously featured in NXT before being introduced to the main roster under Levesque’s creative leadership.

Survivor Series: WarGames will air live from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on November 30, starting at 6 p.m. Eastern. Unlike last month’s early start for Bad Blood, there is no UFC event on the same day, ensuring uninterrupted coverage for WWE fans.

In addition to the WarGames match, World Heavyweight Champion Gunther will defend his title against Damian Priest.

Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 (Saturday, November 30)

- Men’s WarGames match: Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Sami Zayn, and a partner vs. Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and a partner

- World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Damian Priest