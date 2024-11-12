WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Linda McMahon’s Possible Role in Donald Trump’s Cabinet After 2024 Election Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 12, 2024

Linda McMahon, 76, co-founded Titan Sports with her husband Vince McMahon 44 years ago and served as WWE’s President and CEO until 2009. She left to run for U.S. Senate, but now it appears she could return to a key role in Donald Trump’s cabinet if he wins a second term.

McMahon previously served as the head of the Small Business Administration during Trump’s first term. She also co-chaired a Super PAC during Trump’s 2020 campaign and has expressed her openness to rejoining his administration.

According to FOX Business Senior Correspondent Charles Gasparino, McMahon is the leading candidate for U.S. Secretary of Commerce. Trump is expected to select her for the role, though an official announcement has yet to be made. McMahon’s support for Trump, including $10 million in PAC donations, has kept her at the forefront of the President’s circle. Earlier this year, she was appointed to co-lead a team reviewing candidates and drafting policies ahead of the election. While it’s unclear when the official announcement will be, McMahon is considered a front-runner for the position.

 


Tags: #wwe #linda mcmahon #donald trump

