Former NWA Champion Tyrus Explains why Donald Trump Won the Popular Vote by Nearly 7 Million

The 2024 election is in the books and it seems anyone who shares an opinion on the reasons for the result is a hot topic on social media. Former WWE star Brodus Clay, Tyrus, is no exception as his appearance on FOX News last Friday is getting quite a response on social media right now.

Tyrus is an African-American conservative. For weeks, he's been telling everyone that "this shit ain't close" heading into election day. Speaking on FOX News on Friday, Tyrus explained why he felt President Trump won in a landslide.

On why Donald Trump won by nearly 7 million votes in the popular vote:

"I think Joe (Scarborough) is having a hard time with it. But, I think Mika (Brzezinski) is coming around explaining to him that butter does cost $7 now. Look, this was a landslide election and it was a landslide because all races and creeds moved towards Donald Trump and the Republican party in record numbers. Everybody did. Blacks, whites, Asians, hispanics, gays, straights... The reason why is everybody does not like paying $7 for butter or $9 for eggs. No one wants to pay $5 for a gallon of gas in some states. It was an election of policy. Feelings are out of it! Woke-ism is out of it. Everybody in America wants to succeed and when you're losing at the dinenr table, that is tough to take."



On many college professors calling off class to cope with the election results:

"These professors need to be fired. "I can't go to work today because I didn't get my way." That's a professor? I'd pull my kid out!"



