"The New Management Just Wasn’t for Me" – MVP on His WWE Departure

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 11, 2024

Over the summer, MVP departed WWE when his contract expired and subsequently signed with AEW. He made his AEW debut at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam and has since reformed his alliance with Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley.

In a recent interview with Drop The Heat at Heels Have Eyes III, MVP shared his reasons for leaving WWE. He explained that the new management structure no longer suited him.

“I left the first time to go to Japan,” MVP said. “This time, I didn’t want to re-sign, and I let it be known that I wasn’t gonna re-sign because the new management in place…any time, I don’t care where you work, whatever you do for a living, when new management comes in, it’s good for some people and not good for other people. Some people, new people come in, old people go. So I just felt that it was definitely time to go because the new management just wasn’t for me, and I ain’t for him.”

MVP has been open about his dissatisfaction with WWE, and he also addressed concerns over how Triple H booked talent of color.

Source: wrestlezone.com
Tags: #wwe #aew #mvp

