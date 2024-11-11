GQ’s Entertainer of the Year: The Rock Opens Up About Life, Movies, and His Farm Retreat

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson shared his excitement and humility in a tweet about being named GQ's Entertainer of the Year, gracing the cover of their first-ever "Men of the Year" issue.

“Pretty cool and humbling to be this year’s first #GQMOTY cover star. I sat with @zachbaron for this feature and we talked a lot about how it’s hard for me to ‘hide,’ as we sat on the porch at my farm, which is the place I go to step away from the noise.

“There’s no being inconspicuous these days. But after two decades of high action, adventure and comedy in huge movies, we talked about how I’m excited to do something entirely new: vanish. Zach and I talked about our big upcoming films, Red One and Moana 2, and the deep exploration I did with a completely different kind of movie – A24’s, The Smashing Machine.”

The Rock has had a remarkable 2024, starring in two films, Red One and Moana 2, both released in November. Additionally, he made a significant impact in WWE, returning to the company and aligning with Roman Reigns, ultimately defeating Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40 Night One. He also made a brief return at WWE Bad Blood, where he had a tense stare-down with Reigns and Rhodes.