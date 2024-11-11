Kevin Nash Reveals He Needs Shoulder Surgery

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Kevin Nash revealed that he needs shoulder surgery during the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast.

His co-host, Sean Oliver, asked about rumors suggesting that Nash might appear on NXT programming soon. Nash explained that he first needs to have surgery before considering any appearances.

“I’ll definitely show up at an NXT taping if I’m not being operated on during that time because it looks like I’m going to get my shoulder operated on,” Nash said. “Something popped in my shoulder training on Tuesday. It never stops, man.”

In addition to the shoulder injury, Nash is also dealing with a back issue that caused him to withdraw from this weekend's events for MCW Wrestling and Adrenaline Championship Wrestling.

“We’re dealing with the back. It’s two separate issues. I mean, it’s easily compartmentalized. One of them is my nerve is pinched, and it’s making my quad not fire; the other one is when I wipe my ass, I scream,” Nash said, before confirming that the latter issue is a more recent development.

Nash mentioned that the shoulder injury occurred while he was using a Cybex row machine when he heard something pop. The full episode of his podcast is available below.