Pro Wrestling NOAH Crowns First-Ever GHC Women’s Champion in Historic Battle Royale

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The first-ever GHC Women’s Champion has been crowned.

Kouki Amarei, a regular with Rossy Ogawa’s Marigold promotion, emerged victorious in a Royal Rumble-style battle royal at today’s Pro Wrestling NOAH Magic Monday show in Tokyo to claim the title.

Sadie Gibbs was the final elimination, with Great Sakuya (the storyline daughter of The Great Muta), Miyuki Takase, Miku Aono, Takumi Iroha, Utami Hayashishita, Bozilla, Yuu, Nightshade, and Chigusa Nagayo also competing in the match.

“I won the singles belt. The Royal Rumble was a bit of an unusual format, but I was the one who remained in the end and am wearing this belt. With this belt, I will continue to grow,” Amarei commented in her backstage interview.

Amarei, a classically trained ballet dancer, was scouted by the Actwres girl’Z promotion in 2021. She then transitioned to Marigold, debuting at their first show, Marigold Fields Forever, in May.

Pro Wrestling NOAH Magic Monday results (November 11, 2024):

- Kaito Kiyomiya & Kai Fujimura defeated Takashi Sugiura & Yu Owada

- Kouki Amarei won the Magic Rumble to win the GHC Women’s Championship

- Titus Alexander defeated Kevin Blackwood to win the West Coast Pro Championship

- Manabu Soya, Masa Kitamiya & Ulka Sasaki defeated El Hijo de Doctor Wagner Jr., Anthony Green & Vinnie Massaro

- Jack Morris attacked Sasaki

- AMAKUSA defeated Starboy Charlie, Alejandro, Eita & Dragon’s Bane in a five-way match

- Shuji Ishikawa & Shuji Kondo defeated Masato Tanaka & Takuya Sugawara