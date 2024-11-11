Possible AEW vs. NJPW Title-For-Title Match Set for Wrestle Kingdom 19 on January 4

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Shingo Takagi will put his NEVER Openweight Championship on the line against Konosuke Takeshita. The match will become a title vs. title contest if Takeshita retains his AEW International Championship by the time the event takes place on January 4, 2025.

Below is the official announcement for Wrestle Kingdom 19 on January 4:

Takeshita vs Takagi official for Wrestle Kingdom!

Potential title for title match set for January 4

Watch Wrestle Kingdom 19 and Wrestle Dynasty LIVE and in English January 4 and 5 2024!

International tickets on sale NOW for the Tokyo Dome!

Fighting Spirit Unleashed in Lowell on November 8 saw Konosuke Takeshita return to NJPW in forceful form. After he racked up his second defence of the AEW International Championship against TJP, Takeshita took to the microphone to throw out an open challenge to the NJPW locker room, demanding that anybody who thought they could capture his title should ‘come and take it’.

That brought out NEVER Openweight Champion Shingo Takagi, who suggested they find out which champion would be stronger. It was a challenge Takeshita readily accepted, saying backstage that he was ‘glad to have (Takagi) as my Tokyo Dome debut opponent’. That match has beeen made official for the NEVER Openweight Championship, and provided Takeshita remains AEW International Champion until January 4, this will be a title versus title match!

With Tomohiro Ishii awaiting the winner the next night at Wrestle Dynasty, who will leave with the gold in what could well be the hardest hitting bout of the weekend?