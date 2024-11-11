WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Blade Provides Recovery Update After Back Fusion Surgery

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 11, 2024

The Blade Provides Recovery Update After Back Fusion Surgery

AEW's The Blade has been sidelined since February 4 due to a back injury, and in September, he revealed he had undergone back fusion surgery as part of his recovery process. Since then, he has been dedicating his efforts to rehabilitation.

During a recent virtual signing with RDP Promotions, Allie (The Bunny) offered an update on The Blade's recovery. She shared that he is “hanging in” and has recently begun physical therapy. Allie highlighted that the surgery was a success and expressed her pride in his progress. While recovering, The Blade has also been staying active by engaging in stand-up comedy, demonstrating his positive outlook as he focuses on his health.

As of now, there is no official timeline for The Blade's return to the ring. Before his injury, he and his tag team partner, The Butcher, were a staple on AEW and ROH programming. Fans are eagerly awaiting his return, but for now, his primary focus is on his recovery and well-being.

