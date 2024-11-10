Tiffany Stratton Opens Up About Women Being Overlooked in WWE

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE has made significant progress since the "Give Divas A Chance" movement, but in some aspects, progress is still a work in progress.

During a recent interview with Jazzy's World, Tiffany Stratton, the 2024 Ms. Money in the Bank, expressed her thoughts on the challenges women face in WWE.

"I definitely feel like being a female WWE superstar, a lot of times you get overlooked," Stratton shared. "A lot of times the men are kind of the main focal point and you know, a lot of times it can be hard for the women to get time for their matches."

She added, "So, I would definitely say, you know, match time and just TV time is a little hard to get as a female superstar, because a lot of times you get overlooked."