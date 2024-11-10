WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Tiffany Stratton Opens Up About Women Being Overlooked in WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 10, 2024

Tiffany Stratton Opens Up About Women Being Overlooked in WWE

WWE has made significant progress since the "Give Divas A Chance" movement, but in some aspects, progress is still a work in progress.

During a recent interview with Jazzy's World, Tiffany Stratton, the 2024 Ms. Money in the Bank, expressed her thoughts on the challenges women face in WWE.

"I definitely feel like being a female WWE superstar, a lot of times you get overlooked," Stratton shared. "A lot of times the men are kind of the main focal point and you know, a lot of times it can be hard for the women to get time for their matches."

She added, "So, I would definitely say, you know, match time and just TV time is a little hard to get as a female superstar, because a lot of times you get overlooked."


Tags: #wwe #tiffany stratton

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90255/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π