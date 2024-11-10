WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Rhea Ripley Opens Up About the Struggles Women Face in WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 10, 2024

Rhea Ripley Opens Up About the Struggles Women Face in WWE

Rhea Ripley believes that women in WWE have long been taken for granted, despite the progress they've made.

During an interview with Jazzy's World, Ripley was asked about the challenges female wrestlers face in WWE. She explained that being "taken for granted" has been a significant issue.

“The women in WWE, we’ve come a very, very long way," Ripley said. "We’ve overcome a lot of obstacles that were put in the way and it’s been growing each and every year.”

She added, “I think that was the biggest obstacle. Just getting people to sort of take us seriously. For the longest time, people joked about us being the toilet break, which is just plain disrespectful. Especially when the women go out there and we leave everything that we have out in the ring, and we go just as hard as the men do. So don’t treat us with that disrespect. So we’re making people realize that we can go just as hard as the men and if not harder.”


Tags: #wwe #rhea ripley

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90254/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π