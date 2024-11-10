Rhea Ripley Opens Up About the Struggles Women Face in WWE

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Rhea Ripley believes that women in WWE have long been taken for granted, despite the progress they've made.

During an interview with Jazzy's World, Ripley was asked about the challenges female wrestlers face in WWE. She explained that being "taken for granted" has been a significant issue.

“The women in WWE, we’ve come a very, very long way," Ripley said. "We’ve overcome a lot of obstacles that were put in the way and it’s been growing each and every year.”

She added, “I think that was the biggest obstacle. Just getting people to sort of take us seriously. For the longest time, people joked about us being the toilet break, which is just plain disrespectful. Especially when the women go out there and we leave everything that we have out in the ring, and we go just as hard as the men do. So don’t treat us with that disrespect. So we’re making people realize that we can go just as hard as the men and if not harder.”