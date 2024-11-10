WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
MLW and CMLL Crossover Event Postponed Due to Technical Difficulties

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 10, 2024

The MLW and CMLL crossover event has been postponed.

The event, initially set to stream live on November 9 from Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois, was delayed due to technical difficulties. It is now rescheduled to air tonight.

“Due to technical difficulties, we will air MLWLucha tomorrow night,” the statement read. “We apologize for the inconvenience.”

The lineup for the show, which will now take place tonight, November 10, 2024, is featured below.

