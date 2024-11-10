MLW and CMLL Crossover Event Postponed Due to Technical Difficulties

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The MLW and CMLL crossover event has been postponed.

The event, initially set to stream live on November 9 from Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois, was delayed due to technical difficulties. It is now rescheduled to air tonight.

“Due to technical difficulties, we will air MLWLucha tomorrow night,” the statement read. “We apologize for the inconvenience.”

The lineup for the show, which will now take place tonight, November 10, 2024, is featured below.