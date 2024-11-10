Jack Perry to Defend TNT Title Against Daniel Garcia at Full Gear 2024

It was confirmed during Collision that Jack Perry will defend his TNT title against Daniel Garcia on November 23. After retaining the title in a match against Action Andretti, Perry was confronted by Garcia, who issued an official challenge. Garcia referred to Perry as an "entitled nepo baby," prompting Perry to accept the challenge but add that Garcia wasn’t ready.

Later, backstage, Daddy Magic was seen speaking with Garcia, encouraging him by saying that everyone knows he's ready, and now Garcia just needs to prove it. Garcia vowed to do just that.

At WrestleDream, Garcia had announced he had re-signed with AEW and was eyeing championship gold. Since then, he has confronted Perry on multiple occasions, clearly making his intentions known for a shot at the TNT title.

Here’s the updated card for Full Gear, taking place on Saturday, November 23rd in Newark, New Jersey:

- AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defends against Orange Cassidy

- TBS Champion Mercedes Mone defends against Kris Statlander

- TNT Champion Jack Perry defends against Daniel Garcia

- Jay White vs. Hangman Page

- Bobby Lashley vs. Swerve Strickland

- MJF vs. either Adam Page or Roderick Strong

- Four-way match for AEW Tag Team titles: Private Party defends against The Outrunners, TBD, and TBD

- Zero Hour: Costco Guy AJ vs. QT Marshall