WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

The Outrunners Earn First Spot in AEW Tag-Team Championship Four-Way at Full Gear

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 10, 2024

The Outrunners Earn First Spot in AEW Tag-Team Championship Four-Way at Full Gear

The Outrunners are now one step closer to AEW championship glory.

On the November 9 episode of AEW Collision, Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum triumphed over Top Flight’s Dante and Darius Martin in a thrilling tag-team contest.

This victory marked The Outrunners’ first win in the AEW Tag-Team Championship Four-Way Contender Series, setting them on the path to AEW Full Gear 2024.

With the win, The Outrunners have secured their spot in the upcoming Four-Way Tag-Team Championship match against Private Party, which will take place at the November 23 pay-per-view event.

The remaining schedule for the AEW Tag-Team Championship Four-Way Contender Series is as follows:

- AEW Dynamite (November 13): FTR vs. House of Black

- AEW Collision (November 16): La Faccion Ingobernable vs. The Acclaimed

Bobby Lashley vs. Swerve Strickland Official for AEW Full Gear 2024

It is now official: Bobby Lashley will face Swerve Strickland at AEW Full Gear 2024. Swerve Strickland recently issued a challenge to &ldqu [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 10, 2024 01:04PM


Tags: #aew #turbo floyd #truth magnum #the outrunners

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90251/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π