The Outrunners Earn First Spot in AEW Tag-Team Championship Four-Way at Full Gear

The Outrunners are now one step closer to AEW championship glory.

On the November 9 episode of AEW Collision, Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum triumphed over Top Flight’s Dante and Darius Martin in a thrilling tag-team contest.

This victory marked The Outrunners’ first win in the AEW Tag-Team Championship Four-Way Contender Series, setting them on the path to AEW Full Gear 2024.

With the win, The Outrunners have secured their spot in the upcoming Four-Way Tag-Team Championship match against Private Party, which will take place at the November 23 pay-per-view event.

The remaining schedule for the AEW Tag-Team Championship Four-Way Contender Series is as follows:

- AEW Dynamite (November 13): FTR vs. House of Black

- AEW Collision (November 16): La Faccion Ingobernable vs. The Acclaimed