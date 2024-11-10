WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bobby Lashley vs. Swerve Strickland Official for AEW Full Gear 2024

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 10, 2024

It is now official: Bobby Lashley will face Swerve Strickland at AEW Full Gear 2024.

Swerve Strickland recently issued a challenge to “The All Mighty” for a one-on-one match at the upcoming pay-per-view, which was accepted by MVP on Lashley’s behalf during an AEW Dynamite segment this past Wednesday.

The highly anticipated showdown was confirmed on the November 9 episode of AEW Collision, with the match now set for November 23 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Other confirmed bouts for AEW Full Gear 2024 include Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy for the AEW Championship, Mercedes Mone vs. Kris Statlander for the TBS Championship, and a chaotic AEW Tag-Team Championship match featuring Private Party, The Outrunners, and two other teams still to be determined. Also scheduled are MJF vs. Adam Cole or Roderick Strong, or potentially both, and Jay White vs. Hangman Page.

Additionally, AJ From Costco Guys (w/ Big Justice) will face QT Marshall on the AEW Full Gear 2024: Zero Hour pre-show.


Tags: #aew #full gear #bobby lashley #swerve strickland

