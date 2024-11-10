AEW Collision Results (November 9, 2024)

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

It is Saturday and AEW Collision was recorded Thursday night! It’s from the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island. Our commentary team is Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness.

House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Murphy) vs Iron Savages (Bronson, Boulder, and Jacked Jameson)

King and Boulder start and King gives him a big chop. Boulder goes to tag out and his partner drops off the apron. He drinks the Savage Sauce and King drops him with a big boot and a clothesline. Black tags in and gives Boulder a big kick and then Buddy tags in and Boulder is pulled out of the way by Bronson. Jameson tags in and Buddy gives him a series of knee lifts, and then Black joins in and drops Boulder on Jameson in the 69 position so that King can get a running senton on them.

Boulder and Jameson roll out of the ring and King dives onto them. Boulder returns to the ring, gets hit with a spin kick by Black. Buddy slams Boulder. Jameson returns to the ring and is hit by all three men at the same time in the corner with King getting the pin and the win.

Winners: House of Black

We hear FTR’s music and they come to the ring to have a few words with House of Black. Cash talks about the wars they have gone through. Dax says he has put the tag team title belts about everything in his life and now the House of Black are his obstacles. He says FTR and House of Black built Collision and now they will face each other on Dynamite. He wishes them good luck and walks away through them.

We then get a promo from Lio Rush where he says there is a shift happening. He says that his past is creeping up on him and he has to make a decision. It’s why he kept MVP’s business card and MVP used to do business the way he used to agree with. He says he’s got two wins in a row about he’s about to blow up, and next week, he is calling out Swerve Strickland.

Private Party comes to the stage to watch the tag team contenders match.

Top Flight (Dante and Darius Martin) w/Leila Grey vs The Outrunners (Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd)

Darius and Truth start out with waistlocks. They run the ropes and Darius gets a shoulder tackle to take Truth down. They start again and run the ropes and Truth gets a shoulder tackle to knock down Darius. Turbo and Dante tag and they run the ropes. Turbo gets a German suplex and an elbow drop. Dante dodges Turbo in the corner and gets a sunset clip for two. Dante gets a flying shoulder and Truth is tagged in and Darius is tagged in as well.

Darius grabs a side headlock and Turbo is tagged in. Truth and Turbo go for a double team move and Dante gets in the ring. All four face off as we go to picture in picture.

When we return to full screen, Top Flight has kept Truth in the ring with quick tags. We get a brief argument between Darius and Dante when Dante dives too close to Grey. In the ring, Truth gets a hip toss on Darius and tags in Turbo, who cleans house. The Outrunners do their body slams into a double bicep drop on Dante.

Dante is able to fight off both Outrunners and tags in Darius. They hit double team moves on Turbo and Darius covers for two. Truth saves Turbo from a two-man backdrop and then Truth clotheslines Dante and both go to the floor. Darius starts throwing hands on Turbo and he powers up and lays in strikes on Dante. Turbo is able to grab Dante in the corner and Truth gets into the ring for Total Recall for the pin and the win.

Winners and going on to the four way match at Full Gear: The Outrunners

We get a promo from the Acclaimed and they say they will be beating LFI next week on Collision. No Billy Gunn again. MVP shows up and tells them their promo is silly and they need to be serious. Anthony Bowens says they don’t need MVP and Max Caster doesn’t seem so sure.

Roderick Strong vs The Beast Mortos

Roddy asks why Beast and him are in this position and Mortos won’t look at him. Mortos hits a lariat and works over Roddy in the corner. Roddy is able to get a drop-kick when they get out of the corner, but Mortos tosses Roddy out of the corner. Mortos charges into Roddy and hits a power slam for one. Mortos is holding his head and is yelling in confusion between moves. He picks up Roddy in a gorilla slam, but Roddy escapes and gets a jumping knee, chops, and a fallaway slam for two.

Mortos gets a headbutt and then lays in chops in the corner. Mortos is still conflicted before a splash in the corner. Roddy is whipped to another corner, but he gets the knee up and gets a series of knees and strikes on Mortos. Roddy charges at him and Mortos gets a pop-up crucifix slam as we go to picture in picture.

When we return to full screen, Roddy fights up from a butterfly stretch. Roddy gets a foot up as Mortos charges. Roddy hits a series of clotheslines and then a sling blade to take Mortos down. Roddy can’t lift Mortos, but he does get the Sick Kick for two. Roddy can't lift Mortos again and Mortos blocks a tilt a whirl slam and hits a backbreaker for two. Mortos gets a powerbomb backbreaker followed by a tilt a whirl slam for two.

Mortos calls for the end and walks away conflicted. He then picks up Roddy who escapes out the back and hits a jumping knee for the pin and the win.

Winner: Roderick Strong

Lance Archer hits the ring and gets the Block Out Slam and we are told MJF paid Don Callis to have this happen.

Mariah May hates women’s wrestling. It used to be everyone working together. Now that she has won the tile, she is surrounded by pathetic littler sh!ts. She says is not in the women’s division, the women are in her division and no one can touch her. She says she killed women’s wrestling.

We have a response as Lexi Nair is with Anna Jay. Jay says the next time she is in the ring, she will choke May out. She challenges May to a No DQ match, and if she loses, she will never challenge May for the title again. Wednesday, she will drop May and get the title and May’s head.

Kris Statlander vs The Already in the Ring Ashley Vox

Vox gets in a series of strikes until Stalander gets a F5 and Staturday Night Fever for the pin and the win.

Winner: Kris Statlander

Mercedes Mone runs to the ring and gets a backstabber and the Statement Maker on Kris.

The referees hit the room to get between them.

In the back, Jake Roberts, Rush and Dralistico find Mortos and they tell him he is to have no mercy and he is to forget about Roderick Strong and show what is made of.

Jack Perry (AEW TNT Champion) vs Action Andretti

We are told Andretti has an anger management problem, so that’s his new gimmick.

Perry stalls to start the match and then locks up and forces Andretti to the corner. They break and lock up again and move to arm bars and side headlocks. They run the ropes and Perry gets a shoulder tackle. They run the ropes again and Perry gets a chop block and the fight goes to the apron where Andretti blocks a toss to the ringpost. Perry gets a backdrop on the apron after a series of strikes to Andretti’s back.

Perry poses arrogance and then whips Andretti into the ring steps. He then drops Andretti onto the ring step as we go to picture in picture.

When we return to full screen, Andretti gets a surprise rollup for two and then a series of kicks and a handspring back elbow. Andretti hits a falcon arrow for two, but his back is hurt. Andretti hoists Perry up and Perry escapes out the back and they fight on the apron. Andretti gets a Death Valley Driver on the apron and then follows with a 450 from the top for a two count. Andretti misses a split legged moonsault and instead follows with a Spanish Fly for two.

Andretti gets Perry up, but Perry escapes out the back for a surprise rollup. Perry gets a thrust kick, a running buckle bomb and a brain buster for two. Andretti gets a surprise roll up for two; He then hits an insigiri and doesn’t get all of a shooting star press. Perry gets a running knee followed by a second running knee for the pin and the win.

Winner and still TNT Champion; Jack Perry

Daniel Garcia power walks to the ring and gets in Perry’s face and calls him a multi-millionaire nepo baby who was handed everything. He says Perry doesn’t care about anyone, but Garcia fights for people which makes him strong. He says he will never be anything like Parry. He says he will be the TNT Champion at Full Gear.

Perry says he can have the match but he’s not ready.

We get a Julai Hart teasethat looks straight out of a horror movie where she shoots herself as a cheerleader with a arrow to the heart. Very cool.

In the back, we see Matt Menard giving Daniel Garcia a pep talk.

Nick Wayne w/Mother Wayne and Kip Sabian vs AR Fox

Nick Wayne gives a promo before the match that it’s the anniversary of Fox’s father’s passing.

Fox attacks him before the match and he continues to attack him when the bell rings with a big dive. Fox beats Wayne down outside the ring until Wayne gets a drop toe hold into the steel steps. They continue to brawl on the floor as we go to picture in picture.

When we return to full screen, Fox gets a senton into the ring and dives on Wayne on the floor. He rolls Wayne into the ring and hits a swanton bomb for two. Fox tries for a butterfly suplex and Wayne blocks it. Wayne gets a blow and Fox gets an insigiri. Wayne gets a full nelson into a dragon suplex with a bridge for two. Wayne puts Fox on the top and tries for a dragon suplex from top, but Fox fights his way out, hits a rolling cutter and an underhook powerbomb for two after Wayne knocks him off the top.

Fox hits Lo Mein Pain and Mother Wayne distracts the ref and Fox misses a 450 after kicking Sabian away. Wayne tries for a double underhook and Fox reverses for two. Wayne gets a dragon suplex and then a Code Red for the pin and the win.

Winner: Nick Wayne

Wayne tells Sabian to hold him and Mother Wayne hands Wayne a pic of Fox’s father and a staple gun. Wayne staples the pic to Fox’s head.

In the back, Lexi is with MxM Collection and they say they slide into Johnny Television’s DMs and they say they invite him to a trios match next week. TV says they can come with him to the ring for his match next week. They do some quick comedy bits (they try to “slide” out fo the shot and the camera catches the man pulling the cart they are on, Mason says he sent pics of his Hog to TV, and then shows it to Lexi and says “Everyone loves my pet pig.” .

.Claudio Castagnoli, Pac, and Wheeler Yuta (AEW Trios Champions) vs Mark Briscoe, Kyle O'Reilly, and Tomohiro Ishii

Yuta and Kyle start with mat work and hold/counterhold moves. They run the ropes and then each drop the other. Kyle gets a series of leaps, kicks and strikes and tags in Briscoe who attacks with Redneck Kung Fu. Ishii tags in and takes blows from Yuta with a smile. Ishii fires one shot and Yuta is on the mat. Kyle and then Briscoe tag in and Briscoe gets a suplex for one.

Yuta escapes out the back of a hold and gets to his corner to tag in Pac and then Claudio who works over Briscoe in their corner. They keep Briscoe there with quick tags. Briscoe is able to pull Yuta out of the ring and then uses strikes on Claudio to knock him from the ring. Pac goes over the top as well and Briscoe uses a chair for his dive onto everyone.

Yuta is rolled into the ring and Yuta gets worked over by Briscoe’s team with quick tags. Kyle and Ishii double strike Yuta for two. Claudio pulls Ishii to the floor and as the ref is dealing with that, Pac hammers away on Kyle. Yuta tags in Claudio and he hits a flying uppercut in the corner as we go to picture in picture.

When we return to full screen, Kyle has been the babyface in peril through the break. The Death Rides have an impressive sequence where they hit Kyle in the corner with endless uppercuts into a pile driver for two. The Death Riders extend the babyface in peril sequence by taking out Briscoe and Ishii, so Kyle has no one to tag to. Ishii gets on the apron. Yuta and Kyle trade quick submissions and Yuta gets a small package. They clothesline each other.

Kyle recovers first and tags in Ishii who runs wild. Pac gets a jawbreaker on Ishii who stumbles to his corner and Briscoe tags in so HE can run wild. Briscoe ends the sequence with a fisherman’s buster into a two count. Briscoe goes for the Jay Driller and Claudio gets out with a back body drop. Yuta tags in and Briscoe works him over. Kyle gets a blind tag and he and Ishii double team Yuta. Briscoe gets Froggie Bo and Kyle covers for two, broken up by Pac.

Everyone gets a big move on the last person in the ring until all six men are down.

This brings out Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir coming through the crowd. Mox gets on the apron and we hear Orange Cassidy’s music and he comes from the back. Mox gets off the apron and both Mox and Cassidy stand on opposite sides of the ring.

Kyle gets an ankle lock on Yuta. Pac tries to break it up and Ishii tosses him. Briscoe and Claudio do the same. Yuta escapes by rolling through. Claudio shoves a chair into the ring. The ref gets rid of it as Shafir hits Kyle with the briefcase. He is rolled into the ring and Yuta gets a psycho knee for the pin and their win.

Winners and still AEW Trios Champions: Claudio Castagnoli, Pac, and Wheeler Yuta

Everyone starts brawling. Mox and Shafir escape into the crowd and Cassidy dives from the announcer’s table onto everyone as we are desperately out of time.