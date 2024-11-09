WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Six-Episode Documentary on Ted Turner Premieres on MAX This November

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 09, 2024

Six-Episode Documentary on Ted Turner Premieres on MAX This November

 
A new documentary series is set to debut on MAX that could catch the attention of pro wrestling fans.

This week, it was revealed that the docuseries titled CALL ME TED will premiere on MAX on Wednesday, November 13.

The official synopsis for the six-episode series, which focuses on the former owner of World Championship Wrestling, is as follows:

CALL ME TED
Documentary Series
Logline: A six-part documentary on the extraordinary life of Ted Turner.
Credits: Written and directed by Keith Clarke; produced by Joni Levin; executive produced by John C. Malone, Brian L. Roberts, Charles F. Dolan, and S. Taylor Glover.

Source: press.wbd.com
Tags: #wwe #wcw #ted turner #max

