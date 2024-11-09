Six-Episode Documentary on Ted Turner Premieres on MAX This November

A new documentary series is set to debut on MAX that could catch the attention of pro wrestling fans.
This week, it was revealed that the docuseries titled CALL ME TED will premiere on MAX on Wednesday, November 13.
The official synopsis for the six-episode series, which focuses on the former owner of World Championship Wrestling, is as follows:
CALL ME TED
Documentary Series
Logline: A six-part documentary on the extraordinary life of Ted Turner.
Credits: Written and directed by Keith Clarke; produced by Joni Levin; executive produced by John C. Malone, Brian L. Roberts, Charles F. Dolan, and S. Taylor Glover.
