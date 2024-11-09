Bayley Shows Support for Indi Hartwell Following Her WWE Release Video

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Indi Hartwell has launched her own YouTube channel and shared a heartfelt video where she opened up about her recent WWE release, which occurred alongside Tegan Nox and Baron Corbin last week.

In the video, Hartwell shared her reflections on the unexpected release:

“A week ago today, I was released from my WWE contract, and it’s been a weird week of different feelings and emotions. It’s still pretty fresh, but honestly, I can say that I’m doing well, and I’m feeling good. I’m sure a lot of people can say, ‘How didn’t you see this coming? You should have seen this coming.’ But honestly, the past few weeks—like maybe 2 or 3 weeks of being back on TV—I didn’t have that feeling at all, and I didn’t expect it. But I took it like a champ.”

She continued by expressing gratitude for the positive moments during her WWE run:

“Honestly, the positive experiences that I had there and all my positive feelings, they outweigh any negative feelings. I am very much looking on the bright side of things. I love to keep perspective, so that’s why I feel like I’ve been so positive about this, and I hope that’s evident in the message that I put out on Instagram. I’ve just really, truly appreciated every single person that’s reached out to me to check on me and send love. I’ve loved reading through all the comments, people saying nice things. And for those of you who didn’t reach out to me, you are on my naughty list—I’ve got all your names written down here. But it honestly has been really nice to be reminded of how loved I am.”

In response, Bayley left a comment, saying, “ON POINT! When it matters most… Love you dude. You made me laugh in this video even in your most troubled times… respect.”