Legal Representative for Janel Grant Claims Additional Alleged Victims of Vince McMahon Have Come Forward

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

BJ Bethel of SEScoops.com conducted an insightful interview this week with Ann Callis, the legal representative of Janel Grant. During the conversation, Callis discussed how more alleged victims have come forward in connection with the ongoing case.

"I can say generally Janel has been courageous in speaking out about her situation," Callis shared. "Her hope is she is an example to other people who feel that they are not alone and they can speak out themselves, and we have been seeing that. I have had several people contact me, and we are doing vetting and going through that process."

Callis also highlighted how Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDAs) have been "weaponized" in the ongoing lawsuit, pointing out their impact on those seeking justice.

"They have been weaponized, and I think that’s why recent laws have been passed in order to protect men and women who have been sexually harassed or assaulted in the workplace," Callis explained.

She further addressed recent legislative changes designed to protect individuals facing sexual harassment or assault in the workplace, particularly when up against large corporations.

"When you’re faced with a multi-national corporation or a multi-billion-dollar company, there’s a lot of roadblocks that you will see when you are faced with protecting your children and feeding them," she said. "It’s an unfortunate situation people find themselves in, but recent legislation, case law, and precedent should make these people feel better about their situation. Some companies want to characterize workers as independent contractors, but it’s not as clear cut. In many of these instances, the courts find they are indeed employees."