AEW Collision Returns to Providence with an Exciting Lineup Tonight

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 09, 2024

It’s Saturday, which means AEW Collision is back!

This week, All Elite Wrestling returns live from the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island, airing on TNT. Below is the confirmed lineup for tonight’s show:

- Nick Wayne vs. AR Fox

- Kris Statlander in action

- House of Black vs. Iron Savages

- Roderick Strong vs. The Beast Mortos

- TNT Championship: Jack Perry (c) vs. Action Andretti

- AEW World Trios Championships: Death Riders (c) vs. The Conglomeration

- AEW Full Gear Tag Team Championship Qualifying: The Outrunners vs. Top Flight

#aew #collision

