AEW Collision Returns to Providence with an Exciting Lineup Tonight

It’s Saturday, which means AEW Collision is back!
This week, All Elite Wrestling returns live from the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island, airing on TNT. Below is the confirmed lineup for tonight’s show:
- Nick Wayne vs. AR Fox
- Kris Statlander in action
- House of Black vs. Iron Savages
- Roderick Strong vs. The Beast Mortos
- TNT Championship: Jack Perry (c) vs. Action Andretti
- AEW World Trios Championships: Death Riders (c) vs. The Conglomeration
- AEW Full Gear Tag Team Championship Qualifying: The Outrunners vs. Top Flight
⚡ AEW Collision and Dynamite Matches Announced Following Rampage
Following this week’s AEW Rampage, several exciting matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Collision and next week’ [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 09, 2024 12:47PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com