Randy Orton Stretchered Out After Brutal Attack by Kevin Owens on WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 09, 2024

Randy Orton was stretchered out of the ring on WWE SmackDown after Kevin Owens escalated their feud to a dangerous new level.

The conflict began when Owens blindsided Orton, believing he had sided with Cody Rhodes in the fallout over Rhodes’ alliance with Roman Reigns. Though Owens and Orton were set to face off at Crown Jewel, their match never took place after a chaotic brawl around the ringside area and through the crowd, culminating in a brutal crash through tables.

On the November 8th edition of SmackDown, Orton demanded Owens come to the ring, and the two resumed their violent rivalry. During the confrontation, Owens took things even further by delivering a piledriver, a move famously banned in WWE. Orton immediately appeared to be injured, clutching his head and neck. He was stretchered out of the ring and taken to a local hospital, with Michael Cole later confirming that Orton had sustained "undisclosed cervical injuries." Cody Rhodes accompanied Orton in the ambulance.


