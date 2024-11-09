Jon Moxley Disappointed in Shota Umino’s Recent Actions

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Jon Moxley has expressed disappointment in Shota Umino.

During a segment aired at Fighting Spirit Unleashed on Friday, Moxley addressed Umino, stating that while he wasn't angry, he was disappointed to see Umino heading down a troubling path. Moxley emphasized that he would send an emissary to the Tokyo Dome and reaffirmed his commitment to helping Umino develop into the champion Moxley knows he has the potential to be.

Meanwhile, Umino is focused on his upcoming challenge for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 19 on January 4. This week, it was officially confirmed that Umino will face Zack Sabre Jr. for the title. Their confrontation last weekend at Power Struggle saw Umino issue the challenge, while a surprise attack by Ricochet on Sabre set up a match for Wrestle Dynasty. Umino later helped Sabre to his feet, only to be attacked by Sabre, leading to Umino retaliating and posing over Sabre with the IWGP World Heavyweight title.

Since his young lion days, Umino has looked up to Moxley as an inspiration and even adopted the nickname "Shooter" upon his return to NJPW after his excursion.