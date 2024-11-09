WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Shingo Takagi Challenges Konosuke Takeshita to Double Title Match at Wrestle Kingdom 19

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 09, 2024

Shingo Takagi Challenges Konosuke Takeshita to Double Title Match at Wrestle Kingdom 19

A double title match could be in store for Wrestle Kingdom 19.

After Konosuke Takeshita successfully defended the AEW International Championship against TJP at NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed, NEVER Champion Shingo Takagi entered the ring to challenge him to a double title match on January 4 at the Tokyo Dome.

“Forgive the interruption. Another great match, Takeshita,” Takagi said, as reported by NJPW Global. “You want to wrestle me, right? Let’s do it. Will it be the AEW International Champion or the NEVER Champ? Let’s find out who’s strongest January 4 at Wrestle Kingdom 19!”

In addition, Tomohiro Ishii made an appearance, with NJPW Global noting that Ishii will face the winner of the match the following day at Wrestle Dynasty.

Since capturing the AEW International Championship at WrestleDream, Takeshita has made frequent defenses, including a recent victory over Josh Alexander at Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling in Canada. Meanwhile, AEW's Ricochet has been vying for a future title match, as he was not pinned during the three-way match where Takeshita claimed the title.

 


Tags: #njpw #wrestle kingdom #shingo takagi #konosuke takeshita

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90237/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π