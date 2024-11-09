WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Britt Baker Makes Her AEW Return This Wednesday After Month-Long Absence

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 09, 2024

AEW has announced that Britt Baker will return to the ring this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite. Baker, who has been out of action for over a month, will face an unnamed opponent in her first match back.

“After one month away, Dr. @realBrittBaker D.M.D returns to #AEW, looking to climb the ranks of the Women’s Division once again! Don’t miss the return of the D.M.D in Bridgeport, CT!” AEW's social media shared.

Baker made her initial comeback to AEW at Forbidden Door after being sidelined for much of the year due to two herniated discs, a torn labrum, and a transient ischemic attack. She later confronted Mercedes Mone at All In, where Mone won their match. Baker's most recent appearance saw her defeat Serena Deeb on AEW Dynamite.

Next week's AEW Dynamite card will also feature:

- Konosuke Takeshita vs. Adam Cole – if Cole wins, he earns a match against MJF at Full Gear

- Hangman Page & Christian Cage vs. Jay White and Juice Robinson

- Britt Baker in action

- Mina Shirakawa's return

