AEW Collision and Dynamite Matches Announced Following Rampage

Tonight, Roderick Strong will face The Beast Mortos on AEW Collision. Additionally, TNT Champion Jack Perry will put his title on the line against Action Andretti.

Next week’s AEW Dynamite will see the return of Britt Baker, who will be making her much-anticipated comeback to the ring.

Here are the updated lineups for both shows:

AEW Collision (11/9):

AEW Full Gear Tag Team Championship Qualifying: The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum) vs. Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin)

Nick Wayne vs. AR Fox

AEW World Trios Championships: Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and PAC) (c) vs. The Conglomeration (Mark Briscoe, Tomohiro Ishii, & Kyle O’Reilly)

House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King & Buddy Matthews) vs. Iron Savages (Beefcake Boulder, Bulk Bronson & Jacked Jameson)

Roderick Strong vs. The Beast Mortos

Kris Statlander vs. TBA

TNT Championship: Jack Perry (c) vs. Action Andretti

AEW Dynamite (11/13):