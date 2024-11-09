WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

AEW Collision and Dynamite Matches Announced Following Rampage

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 09, 2024

AEW Collision and Dynamite Matches Announced Following Rampage

Following this week’s AEW Rampage, several exciting matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Collision and next week’s AEW Dynamite.

Tonight, Roderick Strong will face The Beast Mortos on AEW Collision. Additionally, TNT Champion Jack Perry will put his title on the line against Action Andretti.

Next week’s AEW Dynamite will see the return of Britt Baker, who will be making her much-anticipated comeback to the ring.

Here are the updated lineups for both shows:

AEW Collision (11/9):

  • AEW Full Gear Tag Team Championship Qualifying: The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum) vs. Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin)
  • Nick Wayne vs. AR Fox
  • AEW World Trios Championships: Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and PAC) (c) vs. The Conglomeration (Mark Briscoe, Tomohiro Ishii, & Kyle O’Reilly)
  • House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King & Buddy Matthews) vs. Iron Savages (Beefcake Boulder, Bulk Bronson & Jacked Jameson)
  • Roderick Strong vs. The Beast Mortos
  • Kris Statlander vs. TBA
  • TNT Championship: Jack Perry (c) vs. Action Andretti

AEW Dynamite (11/13):

  • Adam Cole vs. Konosuke Takeshita
  • Jay White & Juice Robinson vs. Hangman Page & Christian Cage
  • Britt Baker vs. TBA
  • Mina Shirakawa is coming.

Tags: #aew #collision

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90234/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π