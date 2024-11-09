WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Sami Zayn Reunite as the Original Bloodline on WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 09, 2024

Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Sami Zayn Reunite as the Original Bloodline on WWE SmackDown

The original Bloodline is back together.

On this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Sami Zayn reunited, restoring the iconic faction to its original form.

In the main event segment, Solo Sikoa was set to receive an Undisputed Tribal Chief Acknowledgement Ceremony. However, Roman Reigns stormed the ring to cut things short.

As Sikoa entered the ring, he demanded that Roman acknowledge him as the Undisputed Tribal Chief. Roman turned to the crowd in Buffalo, asking if he should recognize Sikoa, which led to a chorus of boos.

Reigns then challenged Sikoa to a one-on-one match to settle who truly holds the title of the Only Tribal Chief. Solo, feeling confident in his standing, refused, claiming that he already is the Undisputed Tribal Chief. Instead, he issued his own challenge: Roman would need to recruit four men to face him and his team at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames.

As Solo, Jacob, Tama, and Tonga began attacking Roman, the Usos and Sami Zayn rushed to the ring. With the odds stacked against Reigns and The Usos, Sami kicked Solo in the face, officially aligning with the original Bloodline.

In a related note, UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira and Roman Reigns were spotted backstage at this week's SmackDown taping, exchanging t-shirts in a gesture similar to jersey exchanges seen in the NBA and NFL.


Tags: #wwe #the bloodline #roman reigns #smackdown

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90233/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π