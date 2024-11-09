New Segment and Title Match Confirmed for WWE Raw on November 11

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The lineup for next week’s WWE Raw is beginning to take shape.

During the November 8 episode of WWE SmackDown, a commercial aired teasing the November 11 episode of WWE Raw.

Confirmed for the upcoming Raw is a face-to-face confrontation between WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The Ring General” GUNTHER and his newly named No. 1 contender, Damian Priest.

In addition, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match has been set, with Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair challenging Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez. The match was initially announced by Cargill and Belair during a backstage promo on the November 4 taped episode of WWE Raw from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.