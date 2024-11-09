WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
New Segment and Title Match Confirmed for WWE Raw on November 11

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 09, 2024

New Segment and Title Match Confirmed for WWE Raw on November 11

The lineup for next week’s WWE Raw is beginning to take shape.

During the November 8 episode of WWE SmackDown, a commercial aired teasing the November 11 episode of WWE Raw.

Confirmed for the upcoming Raw is a face-to-face confrontation between WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The Ring General” GUNTHER and his newly named No. 1 contender, Damian Priest.

In addition, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match has been set, with Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair challenging Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez. The match was initially announced by Cargill and Belair during a backstage promo on the November 4 taped episode of WWE Raw from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.


