WWE Women's U.S. Title Belt Debuts On 11/8 SmackDown

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on Nov 08, 2024

Ladies and gentlemen, the new WWE Women's United States Championship.

As promised, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis appeared on the November 8 episode of the weekly blue brand USA Network program to make an "exciting, history-making" announcement.

Before the main event segment on the show, Aldis appeared backstage and unveiled the new WWE Women's United States Championship title belt.

Check it out below.