WWE Women's U.S. Title Belt Debuts On 11/8 SmackDown

Ladies and gentlemen, the new WWE Women's United States Championship.
As promised, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis appeared on the November 8 episode of the weekly blue brand USA Network program to make an "exciting, history-making" announcement.
Before the main event segment on the show, Aldis appeared backstage and unveiled the new WWE Women's United States Championship title belt.
Check it out below.
The WWE Women's United States Championship has been unveiled! 🇺🇸 🏆#SmackDown | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/Bjj3mdFs7M— WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) November 9, 2024
