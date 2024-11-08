WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

WWE Women's U.S. Title Belt Debuts On 11/8 SmackDown

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on Nov 08, 2024

WWE Women's U.S. Title Belt Debuts On 11/8 SmackDown

Ladies and gentlemen, the new WWE Women's United States Championship.

As promised, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis appeared on the November 8 episode of the weekly blue brand USA Network program to make an "exciting, history-making" announcement.

Before the main event segment on the show, Aldis appeared backstage and unveiled the new WWE Women's United States Championship title belt.

Check it out below.

Source: rajah.com
Tags: #wwe #womensunitedstateschampionship

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90230/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π