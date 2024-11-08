WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results - November 8th, 2024

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Featured below are complete WWE Smackdown results from Friday, November 8, 2024. The following report is from Rajah.com, our live coverage partner.

Tonight on SmackDown, we have appearances from Cody Rhodes, Motor City Machine Guns, Grayson Waller and Austin Theory, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns.

The show opens and we see Solo Sikoa and the new Bloodline making their way into the arena and then we cut footage of The Bloodline battle from Crown Jewel.

We cut to ringside and The OTC's music plays arena wide and Roman Reigns makes his way out with Jimmy Uso. Reigns gets ready to say something when Jey Uso's music hits and he comes out via the stage instead of through the crowd. Jey says there is a lot of misunderstanding going around and asks Reigns to hear out Sami Zayn. Zayn then makes his way out to the ring. The crowd is behind "Sami Uso" and they chant Sami Uso until Zayn starts to address the kick to Reigns' face at Crown Jewel. He says it wasn't on purpose and he showed up at Crown Jewel was for Jey Uso and he'd love to say he's here because of Jey as well, but that's not true. He says it's been a while since he and Reigns shared a ring. He says at Crown Jewel when they all took on the New Bloodline it was special because it was with family. Zayn says he misses when it was the four of them in The Bloodline and he knows they all have missed it too and he knows this to be true because they're all together to hash this out and on some level Reigns wants them all back together. Zayn says he thinks Reigns loves him and says Reigns remembers the old days and Zayn says they can have that back. He's leaving the ball in Reigns' court and if Reigns wants him to leave, he will - but he doesn't think that's what Reigns wants. Zayn says he will do whatever Reigns wants he just wants an apology. Reigns gets on the mic and asks Zayn "You want me to apologize to you?" and Zayn says it's not for him, but the apology is for Jey. Reigns says he's sorry for allowing Jey to waste his time with this as Zayn isn't family. This isn't about Sami Zayn but about Solo Sikoa and calls Sikoa out. Sami Zayn starts leaving and Jacob Fatu shows up via video. Fatu says Sikoa moves on his own time and will come out when he wants... and at the end of the day they will acknowledge that.

We cut to Bayley walking backstage gearing up for her match against Candice LeRae.

Roman Reigns is walking backstage and both Jimmy and Jey approach him. Jey says he asked for one thing and that was to hear Zayn out. Reigns is asking why Jey cares so much about Sami Zayn. Jey says he said he wasn't going to take disrespect and leaves. Jimmy asks Reigns what's up and Reigns tells him off too and Jimmy leaves.

The bell rings and LeRae gets Bayley down and covers her for a quick pin attempt. LeRae continues to kick Bayley and Bayley comes back and gets LeRae down and covers for two. Bayley gets LeRae on the apron and LeRae hits a back/neck breaker on the ropes and we cut to commercial.

Back from break, LeRae has Bayley in a submission hold but Bayley powers out of it and hits LeRae with some punches. LeRae gets Bayley in the corner and shoulder checks her. LeRae is sent over the ropes and she climbs to the top rope, but Bayley stops her and the women fight around the ringpost. Bayley is smoked on the ringpost and LeRae hits a missile dropkick. Bayley gets a burst of energy and clothesline LeRae and slams her into the corner. Bayley gets LeRae on her shoulders and hits a swinging backslam and covers for two. Bayley gets on the top rope and LeRae rolls out of the ring before Bayley could come down on her. Outside the ring, Bayley chases LeRae who jumps in the ring and indicates she hurt her leg. LeRae tries for a cheap roll up but Bayley counters and pins LeRae with a roll up.

Winner: Bayley

Motor City Machine Guns are stretching backstage and Johnny Gargano comes by and welcomes them to WWE and congratulates them. Tommaso Ciampa comes by after MCMG leaves and gets annoyed with Gargano for being friendly with MCMG. Randy Orton is seen walking backstage and he walks towards the ring.

Back in the ring, Orton is on the mic and calls out Kevin Owens. Owens slowly makes his way out to the entrance way and officials are stopping him from heading to the ring. Owens pushes the officials out of the way and runs to the ring - Orton and Owens start beating each other with Orton getting Owens in the corner. Officials pull Orton away and Owens cheap shots Orton and hits a pile driver on Orton. Officials check on Orton as Owens stands and watches Orton who is laid out. Medics come out with a stretcher and Owens leaves through the crowd.

Backstage we see Orton being wheeled into an ambulance. Cody Rhodes is with him and goes with Orton in the ambulance.

Match 2: Pretty Deadly -vs- DIY



The bell rings and Tommaso Ciampa starts attacking both members of Pretty Deadly. Ciampa drills Prince's head into the announce table and Ciampa sends Wilson over the barricade outside. Ciampa continues to destroy Prince outside and in the ring hits a the fairytale ending for the win.

Winners: DIY

Candice LeRae is walking backstage when Tiffany Stratton comes up and tells her she sucks. Nia Jax comes by and asks Tiff if she made the match with them against the tag champs.

Match 3: Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair -vs- Nia Jax & Tiffany Stratton

Stratton and Cargill start the match. Cargill gets Stratton in the corner and attempts a slam but Stratton counters and slaps Cargill. Cargill hits a fallaway slam on Stratton and she tags out to Nia Jax. Outside the ring, Stratton takes out Belair and in the ring, Jax hits Cargill with a Samoan Drop and we cut to commercial break.

Back from break, both Cargill and Jax are on the mat and Jax is making sure Cargill isn't able to tag out. Jax gets Cargill in a headlock and Cargill is trying hard to break the hold. Jax headbutts Cargill and attempts a suplex but Cargill counters with one of her own. Jax and Cargill tag out and Belair takes out Stratton with kicks and clothesline. Belair suplexes Stratton and punches Stratton against the ring post. Stratton walks into a spinebuster and Stratton tags out to Jax. Belair gets Jax on her shoulders trying for a KOD but Jax is too heavy. Jax tags out and Stratton and Jax double team Belair and Stratton covers her for a two count as Cargill breaks the pin. Jax and Cargill stare each other down. Jax and Cargill take each other down and in the ring Belair and Stratton battle it out. Candice LeRae comes down and takes out Belair allowing Stratton to double stomp Belair. Naomi runs down and takes out LeRae. In the ring, Belair hits the KOD on Stratton for the win.

Winners: Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair

Match 4: A-Town Down Under -vs- Motor City Machine Guns



Shelley and Theory start the bout and Waller distracts Shelley allowing Theory to get Shelley in the corner. Shelley tags out and MCMG double team Theory and Sabin covers for two. Theory kicks Sabin down and tags Waller. Sabin gets Waller down with an arm drag and works Waller's arm. Waller gets Sabin down after running the ropes. Waller hits Sabin with some knees to the gut. Sabin tags out and MCMG double team Waller. Waller crawls to the bottom rope and hugs it but Shelley gets him up an chops him in the corner. Shelley punches Waller in the corner and takes out Theory off the apron. Shelley throws himself over the top rope onto Theory and Theory is able to hold down Shelley as he gets into the ring, allowing Waller to club him and we cut to commercial.

We come back to Theory punching away at Shelley. Shelley fights back and we see Sabin laid out outside the ring. Waller and Theory double team Shelley after Theory tags out. Shelley is sent outside the ring and Waller comes out and tries to punch him but Shelley hits him with a boot. Back in the ring, Waller stops Shelley from tagging out but both Shelley and Waller tag out. Sabin comes in and takes out Theory and flies around the ring and takes out both Waller and Theory. Sabin flies through the ropes and clobbers both Waller and Theory outside. Back in the ring, Sabin tags Shelley and they double team Theory. MCMG double team Theory again and cover for a two count. Shelley locks an armbar on Theory and works on Theory's arms. Sabin is tagged in and Theory is rolled up for a two count but broken by Waller who hits a flatliner on Sabin and Theory covers for a two count. Waller is tagged in and he mounts Sabin and punches him out. Waller attempts a second rope elbow but misses and Sabin overs for two. Shelley is tagged in, and MCMG hits Skulls and Bones for the win.

Winners: Motor City Machine Guns

MCMG is walking backstage and they're approached by DIY and The Street Profits. The Profits say they have a title match against MCMG next week. DIY storms off and The Profits and MCMG stare each other down.

Backstage, Nick Aldis unveils the new WWE Women's United States Championship Belt. Aldis says this belt will be earned and wishes the women good luck.

We cut backstage to The Bloodline hanging out backstage and they start walking towards the ramp entrance and make their way to the ring.

Solo Sikoa is on the mic and asks Buffalo to acknowledge him before the Tribal Chief ceremony. Roman Reigns's music hits and he makes his way to the ring. Sikoa tells Reigns that before he gets Buffalo to acknowledge him, he needs Roman Reigns to do it first. Reigns asks Buffalo if they acknowledge Solo Sikoa and the crowd erupts in jeers and boos and Reigns says he doesn't either and that he'll never acknowledge Solo Sikoa. He says he's here to challenge Sikoa to a match one on one and the winner is The Only Tribal Chief. Sikoa says he's already the Tribal Chief so he doesn't need to challenge Reigns. Sikoa says he has a challenge for Reigns, he challenges Reigns to find four people to join forces with him so they can go to war. Sikoa says his fifth member is Sami Zayn and Zayn slowly makes his way out distracting Reigns allowing Fatu, Loa and Tonga to attack him. The Uso's come out to even the odds but they're out numbered. Solo goes to Samoan Spike Reigns and he stops and calls Sami Zayn to the ring. Zayn gets in the ring and Solo demands Zayn kicks Reigns in the face. Zayn hits Sikoa with a Helluva kick. Fatu runs in the ring and Reigns and Zayn double team and take out Fatu. Reigns then spears Solo Sikoa. Reigns, Jimmy, Jey and Sami Zayn all stand in the ring, Jey and Jimmy raise their hands in salute to Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn joins suit and Roman Reigns follows and all four men stand in the ring as the original Bloodline as the show goes off the air.