WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

New Talents from Pro Wrestling NOAH and GCW Join WWE ID Program

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 08, 2024

New Talents from Pro Wrestling NOAH and GCW Join WWE ID Program

WWE continues to make significant announcements concerning talent scouted and signed to the WWE ID program.

Following yesterday's announcements, today brings the addition of Jack Cartwheel (Jack Summit) from GCW, Zara Zakher from MPW, and Sean Legacy from the Pro Wrestling Revolution / Pro Wrestling NOAH tryout. Additionally, WWE NXT Superstar Charlie Dempsey has been confirmed for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XII event, scheduled for November 24 in Jersey City, New Jersey, where he will face off against AKIRA.

Check out the official announcement below.

 


Tags: #wwe #wwe id #pro wrestling noah #gcw

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90228/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π