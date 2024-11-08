New Talents from Pro Wrestling NOAH and GCW Join WWE ID Program

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE continues to make significant announcements concerning talent scouted and signed to the WWE ID program.

Following yesterday's announcements, today brings the addition of Jack Cartwheel (Jack Summit) from GCW, Zara Zakher from MPW, and Sean Legacy from the Pro Wrestling Revolution / Pro Wrestling NOAH tryout. Additionally, WWE NXT Superstar Charlie Dempsey has been confirmed for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XII event, scheduled for November 24 in Jersey City, New Jersey, where he will face off against AKIRA.

Check out the official announcement below.