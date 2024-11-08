New Talents from Pro Wrestling NOAH and GCW Join WWE ID Program

WWE continues to make significant announcements concerning talent scouted and signed to the WWE ID program.
Following yesterday's announcements, today brings the addition of Jack Cartwheel (Jack Summit) from GCW, Zara Zakher from MPW, and Sean Legacy from the Pro Wrestling Revolution / Pro Wrestling NOAH tryout. Additionally, WWE NXT Superstar Charlie Dempsey has been confirmed for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XII event, scheduled for November 24 in Jersey City, New Jersey, where he will face off against AKIRA.
Check out the official announcement below.
#WWEID welcomes @JackCartwheel— WWE ID (@WWEID) November 8, 2024
Scouted From: Game Changer Wrestling (GCW)
Hometown: Sacramento, CA pic.twitter.com/YceZ3FX62q
#WWEID welcomes @zarazakher— WWE ID (@WWEID) November 8, 2024
Scouted From: Millenium Pro Wrestling (MPW)
Hometown: San Diego, CA pic.twitter.com/Ht90MrFB2O
Two wrestlers returning to Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport.— 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) November 8, 2024
Both men coming back from a loss in Bloodsport XI.
Both hungry for the taste of victory.
Only one may have their hand raised on this sacred mat.
Charlie Dempsey takes on Akira at Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport XII
Get you… pic.twitter.com/SLAclXV4M8
