Big Tag Team Match Set for AEW Dynamite on November 13

The lineup for next week's episode of AEW Dynamite is steadily coming together.

On Friday, Tony Khan, the President of All Elite Wrestling, took to social media to announce a highly anticipated match: Jay White and Juice Robinson will face off against Hangman Page and Christian Cage next Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite.

Scheduled for the November 13 episode, taking place in Bridgeport, CT, are the following matches and appearances:

- Mina Shirakawa is set to appear

- Adam Cole will compete against Konosuke Takeshita

- Jay White and Juice Robinson will go head-to-head with Hangman Page and Christian Cage