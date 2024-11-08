Big Tag Team Match Set for AEW Dynamite on November 13

The lineup for next week's episode of AEW Dynamite is steadily coming together.
On Friday, Tony Khan, the President of All Elite Wrestling, took to social media to announce a highly anticipated match: Jay White and Juice Robinson will face off against Hangman Page and Christian Cage next Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite.
Scheduled for the November 13 episode, taking place in Bridgeport, CT, are the following matches and appearances:
- Mina Shirakawa is set to appear
- Adam Cole will compete against Konosuke Takeshita
- Jay White and Juice Robinson will go head-to-head with Hangman Page and Christian Cage
This Wed, 11/13— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 8, 2024
Bridgeport, CT
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
TBS at 8pm ET/7pm CT@JayWhiteNZ + Juice Robinson
vs
Hangman Page + @Christian4Peeps
At war vs Bang Bang Gang, Hangman Page will team up for the first time ever with his only apparent ally:
Christian Cage
On WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/KXhmrXA1Nw
