WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Big Tag Team Match Set for AEW Dynamite on November 13

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 08, 2024

Big Tag Team Match Set for AEW Dynamite on November 13

The lineup for next week's episode of AEW Dynamite is steadily coming together.

On Friday, Tony Khan, the President of All Elite Wrestling, took to social media to announce a highly anticipated match: Jay White and Juice Robinson will face off against Hangman Page and Christian Cage next Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite.

Scheduled for the November 13 episode, taking place in Bridgeport, CT, are the following matches and appearances:

- Mina Shirakawa is set to appear

- Adam Cole will compete against Konosuke Takeshita

- Jay White and Juice Robinson will go head-to-head with Hangman Page and Christian Cage


Tags: #aew #dynamite

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90227/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π