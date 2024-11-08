Dr. Carlon Colker Moves to Dismiss Janel Grant's Petition

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Dr. Carlon Colker and his Peak Wellness clinic are seeking a dismissal from the Connecticut Superior Court regarding Janel Grant's request for evidence. According to Brandon Thurston of POST Wrestling, Colker’s attorneys argue that they have already provided electronic copies of the medical and billing records requested by Grant’s team.

In a statement to POST Wrestling, Ann Callis, attorney for Janel Grant at the Holland Law Firm, contends that the defendants are still withholding records to evade potential lawsuits. “By his own admission, Dr. Colker’s filing today all but confirms they have withheld the requested records for fear they could lead to further legal action against him,” Callis stated. “Ms. Grant deserves answers, and we respectfully ask the court to compel Dr. Colker and Peak Wellness to provide her with long overdue clarity.”

The defendants assert that Grant is misusing her petition to file a lawsuit in state court, which they claim violates state law. They argue that her complaint indicates an attempt to sue Colker and the clinic in federal court instead. “This is not a violation of Judge Meyer’s stay,” Colker’s legal team stated in their filing, “it is an effort to evade Connecticut’s requirement that bills of discovery… must be brought for the purpose of litigation in Connecticut Superior Court.”

Colker’s attorneys further asserted, “All that Grant would have to do to avoid dismissal on this ground would be to acknowledge, forthrightly and unconditionally, that she will use whatever information she obtains in this proceeding in an action that she will bring in the Connecticut Superior Court. She cannot truthfully do so.” They emphasized that a review of the eight categories of information she seeks demonstrates a direct connection to her federal action.

Earlier this year, Janel Grant filed a lawsuit against Vince McMahon, WWE, and John Laurinaitis. At the request of U.S. Attorneys from the Southern District of New York, the lawsuit has been placed on hold pending a federal investigation into the former WWE Chairman.