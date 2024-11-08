"Don’t Believe Everything": Melina Addresses WWE Contract Speculation

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Melina recently addressed speculation regarding her contract status with WWE during an interview with MuscleManMalcolm, clarifying that she does not currently hold a Legends Deal. She emphasized the importance of credible sources, stating,

“Don’t believe everything that’s on the Internet, unless you hear it from somebody’s mouth. So many, still to this day, a lot of rumors always going around about me. Still not true. Still not true.”

When asked about her interest in signing a Legends Deal, Melina revealed what factors would influence her decision. She explained,

“It just all depends on what they take away from your life. Of course, there will be more money and this and that. But it’s not about the money for me. It’s about being able to be free to do what I want with what I was blessed with in wrestling.”

Melina made her WWE TV debut in 2005 as part of the tag team MNM, and her most recent appearance for the company was in the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble match.