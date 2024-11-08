Adam Cole Addresses Criticism of His AEW Storyline with MJF as “Confusing”

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During an interview with Stick to Wrestling, Adam Cole addressed the criticism surrounding his ongoing storyline with MJF in AEW, particularly the confusion stemming from his role as a babyface alongside the Undisputed Kingdom while MJF plays the heel. Cole acknowledged the mixed reactions from fans, explaining, “I understand, big time, why a lot of this could be confusing or hard to understand, but I think the easiest way for me to put this is to do my best to remind everyone who the real MJF is … MJF really needed to be taught a lesson. The way he’s treated anyone he’s ever interacted with all throughout AEW … This guy has shown his true colors time and time again.”

He further elaborated on the complexities of the situation, stating, “I know it’s a confusing situation, but as anyone who’s lived life knows, life can be confusing sometimes, and filled with shades of grey.” Cole’s comments highlight the intricate dynamics of character relationships in wrestling, emphasizing that not everything is as black and white as it may seem.