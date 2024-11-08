Austin Theory Reflects on His Money in the Bank Cash-In and What Went Wrong

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During the November 7, 2022, edition of WWE RAW, Austin Theory made headlines by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Seth Rollins, but ultimately failed to capture the United States Championship. In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Theory reflected on this pivotal moment in his career.

“I don’t feel like there’s ever a plan,” Theory shared candidly. “To be honest with you, the only thing that I kind of knew that was going to be if you know a match you’re going to have at a pay-per-view, if you’re kind of on that road like [John] Cena, for example, I knew we did the promo, so I know we’re going to have the match. But honestly, a lot of things, like, even when I had the US title the first time [shrugs], Money in the Bank [shrugs], second time US Title [shrugs], you know, it’s just kind of seeing what rolls. And then at the same time too, with the briefcase, I was in such a tough spot because of Roman Reigns, the position he was in and where they were going with him. I would have loved to cash in on Roman; even if it was a failed attempt, I think that would have been cool because I would have never cashed in on the United States Championship.”

Theory also opened up about his storyline with Cena, noting the initial surprise of their interaction. “I remember hearing hints of it and stuff like that. But ultimately, I remember showing up, and they were like, Cena is coming back, and you’re going to do a backstage with him. So I did a backstage with him. I had a promo, and then he was like, ‘Okay, that’s good. But like, what would you say to me?’ I think at the time, even going back to the promo me and him did in Boston, in the ring, I think I was just kind of having a hard time understanding exactly where he was coming from and what he was trying to get out of me.”

Reflecting on their exchanges, Theory said, “I think for me, because I’ve watched it back, and I’ve seen it in some of the things he said and stuff. And I just think it’s the character. I think he just wants to see me, and it’s hard for me to just say exactly what he means. I kind of see where it is, and if people can kind of pick up on what I’m trying to say, but I think he just sees more of who I really am being displayed in a different way.”