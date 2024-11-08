Ricky Starks to Make Wrestling Comeback at Glory Pro Wrestling Event

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Ricky Starks has been absent from the ring since the February 7th, 2024, episode of AEW Dynamite. In a recent interview with Joe Roderick of Claibs Online, Starks confirmed that he remains under contract with AEW and is set to make his return to wrestling on November 24th for Glory Pro Wrestling.

Starks shared his thoughts on his comeback, saying, “Well, you know, I can’t be stuck at home for too much longer, I go stir crazy. I saw an opportunity with Kody Lane to come out and challenge for the title, of course. I thought it was even a better idea because I used to actually live in St. Louis, I used to live in Melville of all places. So I thought it was a good way to make a return and also too, I’ve known Cody for quite a bit, he used to train here in Texas. I said, ‘Well, why not, why not just come back and test the grit against somebody that I’m very much familiar with.’”