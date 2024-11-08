Tiffany Stratton Advocates for WWE Netflix Championship

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The WWE Netflix Championship has a nice ring to it, and Tiffany Stratton believes it's the perfect time for WWE to make it a reality.

In an interview with The Gorilla Position, the 2024 Ms. Money in the Bank winner expressed her thoughts on WWE potentially introducing a secondary championship for the women’s division on the main roster.

“I think it would be a great idea because I know NXT has one, actually, and they have so many women down in NXT, and we have so many women on the main roster right now, so I think it would be a great idea to introduce a mid-card title,” Stratton stated. “And I think a Netflix Championship, I think that’d be amazing.”

She further emphasized, “What a great idea.”