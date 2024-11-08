WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Tiffany Stratton Advocates for WWE Netflix Championship

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 08, 2024

Tiffany Stratton Advocates for WWE Netflix Championship

The WWE Netflix Championship has a nice ring to it, and Tiffany Stratton believes it's the perfect time for WWE to make it a reality.

In an interview with The Gorilla Position, the 2024 Ms. Money in the Bank winner expressed her thoughts on WWE potentially introducing a secondary championship for the women’s division on the main roster.

“I think it would be a great idea because I know NXT has one, actually, and they have so many women down in NXT, and we have so many women on the main roster right now, so I think it would be a great idea to introduce a mid-card title,” Stratton stated. “And I think a Netflix Championship, I think that’d be amazing.”

She further emphasized, “What a great idea.”


Tags: #wwe #raw #netflix #tiffany stratton

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90221/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π