GCW Announces First-Ever Show in London for January 2025

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 08, 2024

Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) revealed on Friday their plans to debut in London, England, in 2025.

“GCW comes to LONDON for the first time on Sunday, January 26th,” the announcement stated. “Tickets go on sale next Friday (11/15).”

The announcement further detailed, “GCW in London [on] Sun 1/26 – 3 PM [at] The Electric Ballroom [in] London, UK. Watch LIVE on Fite TV+.”


Tags: #gcw #game changer wrestling #london

