NJPW & Stardom Historic X-Over 2024 Lineup Officially Revealed

The complete nine-match lineup for NJPW & Stardom Historic X-Over 2024 has been officially announced.

Returning as a pay-per-view event after its inaugural edition in 2022, Historic X-Over will take place in Osaka on November 17. The main event features Zack Sabre Jr. teaming up with Maika to take on El Desperado and Starlight Kid. This event will showcase mixed tag matches, where male wrestlers face only male opponents and female wrestlers face only female opponents.

In the semi-main event, IWGP Women’s Champion Mayu Iwatani will defend her title against Momo Watanabe.

The card also includes the only match where an NJPW wrestler faces off against a Stardom competitor: a hardcore bout between Great-O-Khan and Suzu Suzuki, where O-Khan will defend his KOPW Championship. If O-Khan is defeated, he will also have to shave his braid and beard.

The pay-per-view will be available for live streaming on NJPW World for $34.99. Here’s the full match card:

NJPW & Stardom Historic X-Over 2024 (Sunday, November 17)

Zack Sabre Jr. & Maika vs. El Desperado & Starlight Kid

IWGP Women’s Champion Mayu Iwatani defends against Momo Watanabe

Taichi & Natsupoi vs. Clark Connors & Thekla

Hardcore match: KOPW 2024 Champion Great-O-Khan defends against Suzu Suzuki

Hiroshi Tanahashi, Ryusuke Taguchi, Hanan & Saya Iida vs. Gabe Kidd, Drilla Moloney, Saya Kamitani & Natsuko Tora

Toru Yano, Tiger Mask & Oleg Boltin vs. Jeff Cobb, Callum Newman & Francesco Akira

Mei Seira, AZM & Miyu Amasaki vs. Konami, Rina & Ruaka

Tam Nakano & Saori Anou vs. Syuri & Tomoka Inaba

Pre-show match: Hanako & Aya Sakura vs. Ranna Yagami & Sayaka Kurara