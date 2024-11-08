AEW Rampage Preview for Tonight's Manchester, N.H. Show

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 08, 2024

All Elite Wrestling is back tonight at 10/9c on TNT with a special taped show from Manchester, New Hampshire.

Here’s the advertised lineup for the November 8 episode:

- Lio Rush vs. Komander II

- Hikaru Shida vs. Viva Van

- Top Flight vs. JD Drake & BEEF

- Undisputed Kingdom vs. Dark Order vs. The Infantry