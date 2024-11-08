WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Rampage Preview for Tonight's Manchester, N.H. Show

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 08, 2024

AEW Rampage Preview for Tonight's Manchester, N.H. Show

All Elite Wrestling is back tonight at 10/9c on TNT with a special taped show from Manchester, New Hampshire.

Here’s the advertised lineup for the November 8 episode:

- Lio Rush vs. Komander II
- Hikaru Shida vs. Viva Van
- Top Flight vs. JD Drake & BEEF
- Undisputed Kingdom vs. Dark Order vs. The Infantry

SPOILERS from Thursday’s AEW Collision and Ring of Honor Taping in Providence, Rhode Island:

AEW Collision Results for Saturday: The House of Black triumphed over the Iron Savages in a trios match. Following the match, FTR confronte [...]

