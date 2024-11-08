AEW Rampage Preview for Tonight's Manchester, N.H. Show

All Elite Wrestling is back tonight at 10/9c on TNT with a special taped show from Manchester, New Hampshire.
Here’s the advertised lineup for the November 8 episode:
- Lio Rush vs. Komander II
- Hikaru Shida vs. Viva Van
- Top Flight vs. JD Drake & BEEF
- Undisputed Kingdom vs. Dark Order vs. The Infantry
⚡ SPOILERS from Thursday’s AEW Collision and Ring of Honor Taping in Providence, Rhode Island:
AEW Collision Results for Saturday: The House of Black triumphed over the Iron Savages in a trios match. Following the match, FTR confronte [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 08, 2024 01:22PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com